Before heading to Big Apple, Blues hold an actual ... practice

“I’d say that most teams probably practiced a little bit more than we did and did different things through the first few months of the season,” Berube said. “But this time of year there’s not a lot of practice for anybody. I think most teams ... it’s not a lot of practice going on.”

Berube has listened to his players all season, particularly the team leaders, to get the pulse of when the squad may need a little down time.

“Guys are feeling good,” Berube said. “Overall, the energy’s been pretty good. ... I don’t think that when I talk to guys or I’m watching, that our team looks like they’re drained. We find a way to muster up some energy when we need it”

Judging by the standings, with the Blues atop the Central Division and the Western Conference, the season-long plan to manage practice time and also manage minutes in-game has worked so far.

“I don’t think that we overused our players very much this year,” Berube said. “I guess there’s times where I probably overused Ryan O’Reilly in certain situations where I would’ve liked not to, but he’s an all-situations guy for us. The faceoffs and the penalty kill and stuff. But I think the (defensemen) minutes have been spread out. I think the forwards’ minutes have been pretty spread out all year, which is nice.”