Before heading to Big Apple, Blues hold an actual ... practice

It has been a while since the Blues practiced at Centene Community Ice Center. For that matter, it’s been a while since the Blues practiced — a full-scale practice, that is.
But such was the case Monday morning, before the team headed east for a three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in the Big Apple against the New York Rangers.
“I thought it was a good tempo and pace out there,” coach Craig Berube said. “It wasn’t too long but it was good to get some practice time in, for sure. Our guy, (Marco) Scandella hadn’t practiced with us yet.”
Yes, it was Scandella’s first full Blues practice since being acquired from Montreal on Feb. 18. Until Monday, the veteran defenseman’s practice time had been limited to morning skates and optionals.
So did he know what to do, when it came time for drills?
“He was excellent out there,” Berube said. “He was really good.”
MANAGING MINUTES
This time of year, as the games pile up and the playoffs near, most teams lighten up their practice routine anyway. The difference with the Blues is they’ve monitored their practice time from the start of the season, mindful of the fact that they played all the way to mid June in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.
“I’d say that most teams probably practiced a little bit more than we did and did different things through the first few months of the season,” Berube said. “But this time of year there’s not a lot of practice for anybody. I think most teams ... it’s not a lot of practice going on.”
Berube has listened to his players all season, particularly the team leaders, to get the pulse of when the squad may need a little down time.
“Guys are feeling good,” Berube said. “Overall, the energy’s been pretty good. ... I don’t think that when I talk to guys or I’m watching, that our team looks like they’re drained. We find a way to muster up some energy when we need it”
Judging by the standings, with the Blues atop the Central Division and the Western Conference, the season-long plan to manage practice time and also manage minutes in-game has worked so far.
“I don’t think that we overused our players very much this year,” Berube said. “I guess there’s times where I probably overused Ryan O’Reilly in certain situations where I would’ve liked not to, but he’s an all-situations guy for us. The faceoffs and the penalty kill and stuff. But I think the (defensemen) minutes have been spread out. I think the forwards’ minutes have been pretty spread out all year, which is nice.”
In the rare games where the Blues have a big cushion, Berube spreads the minutes and rolls four lines up front. Obviously, it’s a different situation in tight games.
Although it’s largely due to injuries, Berube also has made a conscious effort to get his depth players in the lineup. Be it a Jacob de la Rose, or a Mackenzie MacEachern, or a Robert Bortuzzo/Carl Gunnarsson.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, with Vladi (Tarasenko) out all year, we’ve had to plug in new guys here and there the whole year,” Berube said. “Our young guys have done a great job. Not demanding more minutes, but earning more minutes which they have. Robert Thomas, (Sammy) Blais when he’s healthy. (Ivan) Barbashev, (Oskar) Sundqvist, all these guys.
“(Jordan) Kyrou coming in. (Zach) Sanford. They’ve earned more minutes — they’ve played good hockey.”
But when you look at the playing time of the team’s top veterans, the “war-horses” as general manager Doug Armstrong calls them, it’s amazing how similar the playing time is this season compared to last season.
O’Reilly, for example, is averaging 20 minutes 40 seconds per game; last season, he averaged 20:46.
For Brayden Schenn, it’s 18:33 this season to 18:35 last. For Jaden Schwartz, it’s 18:10 this year to 18:08 last.
On defense, Alex Pietrangelo is averaging 24:08 this season; last season it was 24:05. Colton Parayko is at 22:58 this season; he was at 22:47 last season.
The only noticeable difference among the “war-horses” is David Perron, who’s up 1:20 this year at 18:26 per game, compared to last season's 17:06.
The workload management isn’t just for the team’s skaters.
“That includes the goalies, too,” Berube said. “You know, we gotta manage these goalies. They’re both gonna play here down the stretch because we need ‘em both to play and do well.”
For example, Berube kept Jordan Binnington off the ice for Friday’s optional skate.
“Yeah, he didn’t need to go on (that day),” Berube said. “He’s played a lot of games, and he can get just as much out of watching video and things like that. And rest.”
SICK BAY: KYROU BACK, PARAYKO ILL
After missing Saturday’s game against Dallas because he was sick, Jordan Kyrou was back at practice Monday.
But defenseman Colton Paryako missed Monday’s practice because he’s now sick. Parayko accompanied the team on the road trip and is expected to play Tuesday.
“He’s not feeling good,” Berube said. “He should be fine tomorrow.”
As for Kyrou ...
“He looked good today, so I think he’s getting close to being healthy,” Berube said.
But it’s still possible that de la Rose plays in his place against the Rangers, as was the case Saturday against the Stars.
CUP ODDS
Only Boston has more points than Blues in the standings, yet Blues are now 12/1 to win the Cup, according to the BetOnline's monthly Cup odds. They were listed at 10/1 at the start of February.
This month Boston (6/1), Tampa Bay (6/1), Vegas (8/1), Colorado (9/1) and Washington (10/1) all have shorter odds. (Pittsburgh also is 12/1.)
BLUES PRACTICE LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-O’Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-de la Rose
Blais-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Extras: Brouwer, Kyrou, MacEachern, Tarasenko
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Extras: Parayko (not at practice/sick)
Goalies
Binnington
Allen