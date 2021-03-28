Berube juggles lines in search of offense, Hoffman not in lineup

Jake Walman will be in the lineup. He had played five straight games before sitting out Friday's game in favor of Niko Mikkola.

"I think Wally's done a good job," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a young guy that's new to playing in the NHL. We took him out last game because Mikkola hadn't played in a while and we wanted fresh bodies on a back-to-back night. So Wally has a good chance to go back in. He's got to use his feet, his feet are his best asset. He skates really well and he's got to skate the puck out of our zone like he's been doing, but I think he can move a little bit quicker and then in the offensive zone, use his shot. He's got a good shot, so his shot and get pucks to the net and just do a good job defending."

Among the messages to his team for this game: Get to the net.

"That's part of the message," he said. "I think defensively we're doing a pretty good job of limiting the other team right now. We're working hard defensively, we're checking, reloading and things like that. Offensively, we're getting enough shots, but we got to get to the goalie's eyes a little bit more and we got to get to the net a little more, creating second and third opportunities around the net."