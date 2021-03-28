Berube juggles lines in search of offense, Hoffman not in lineup

With the Blues' scoring troubles getting past serious, Blues coach Craig Berube gave everything a change on Sunday.
Ryan O'Reilly is skating with Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, while Robert Thomas is centering Brayden Schenn and David Perron. Tyler Bozak is back to centering the third line, with Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou on either side. And Sammy Blais is back in the lineup in the place of Mike Hoffman, who is not in the lineup and appears to be a healthy scratch. He's on the fourth line with Jacob de la Rose and Kyle Clifford.
Hoffman, who was a big name on the free agent market and who fell to the Blues at a reduced price when the flat salary cap ruled out a big offer, has one goal in the past 10 games and two in the past 17. He has eight goals on the season.
Jordan Binnington will be in goal as the Blues try to snap a three-game losing streak in their Sunday afternoon game with Anaheim at Enterprise Center.
It will be Binnington's fourth straight start. He's allowed two goals in each of his past two games but lost both of them.
Colton Parayko is not yet back in the lineup as he works his way back from a back injury.
Jake Walman will be in the lineup. He had played five straight games before sitting out Friday's game in favor of Niko Mikkola.
"I think Wally's done a good job," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a young guy that's new to playing in the NHL. We took him out last game because Mikkola hadn't played in a while and we wanted fresh bodies on a back-to-back night. So Wally has a good chance to go back in. He's got to use his feet, his feet are his best asset. He skates really well and he's got to skate the puck out of our zone like he's been doing, but I think he can move a little bit quicker and then in the offensive zone, use his shot. He's got a good shot, so his shot and get pucks to the net and just do a good job defending."
Among the messages to his team for this game: Get to the net.
"That's part of the message," he said. "I think defensively we're doing a pretty good job of limiting the other team right now. We're working hard defensively, we're checking, reloading and things like that. Offensively, we're getting enough shots, but we got to get to the goalie's eyes a little bit more and we got to get to the net a little more, creating second and third opportunities around the net."
The race in the West Division is getting tighter. The Blues and Arizona both have 37 points, with the Blues having played one game less, so they have a very narrow edge. Arizona, which played last night, is off until Wednesday, when it starts a nine-game trip at Colorado.
Lines and pairings: