Blues coach Craig Berube gave a matter-of-fact reply when asked Thursday about Robby Fabbri’s current status as a healthy scratch.
“He’s just gotta stay ready for sure,” Berube said. “But I just didn’t see enough I guess in the last game and went with a different guy.
“(Sammy) Blais is ready to go (after a thumb injury). He’s played well this year. He felt good and he was ready to go (against Minnesota).
“And I like Mackenzie MacEachern and what he gives us. He goes out and forechecks hard. He skates. He gets on top of people. He’s an aggressive player and I’ve liked his game. So I kept him in there.”
As general manager Doug Armstrong mentioned Tuesday, Blais carved out playing time through his play in training camp and the preseason, and for now at least has established himself as a cut above some of the other young Blues.
As Berube mentioned, MacEachern’s physical style, direct play and skating ability have caught the coach’s eye. And again, for now, Zach Sanford has stayed ahead of Fabbri with his play on the Ryan O’Reilly line.
But Berube would like to see more out of several players, especially in light of Vladimir Tarasenko’s shoulder surgery, including 20-year-old forward Robert Thomas.
“Robert Thomas has gotta play better and he will,” Berube said. “Coming off his injuries it’s taken a little bit longer. But guys just gotta pick their game up a little bit because we need contributions from everybody.”
“I thought (Thomas) had good jump last night, especially in the first period. I think it’s coming and he’s gonna be a good player for sure.”
WEARING THE 'A'
O’Reilly has been wearing the “A” _ for alternate captain _ since Tarasenko went down with his shoulder injury last week. O’Reilly said he simply walked into the locker room on game day prior to Saturday’s contest in Boston and saw the “A” on his jersey. No words were spoken to him by Berube about what remains a meaningful designation in hockey.
“What am I gonna tell him?” Berube said during his Thursday media session.
Blue television analyst Darren Pang offered a suggestion: “There’s an ‘A’ on your jersey.”
“Right?” Berube replied with a shrug.
THURSDAY’S LINES
The Blues had a full practice Thursday at Enterprise Center, a little surprising considering the team plays back-to-back this weekend with a home game Friday against Columbus and a road game at Minnesota on Saturday.
Everyone was on the ice, and Berube went with the same lines that were in place in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota. On defense, the Blues practiced with the same pairings that finished the game.
FORWARDS:
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
DEFENSE:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
The extras in practice Thursday were Fabbri and Robert Bortuzzo.
BLUE NOTES:
• Trick-or-treaters will be wasting their time with Berube tonight. When asked if he would hand out Halloween candy, he bluntly replied: “I don’t think so. Nobody knows where I live.”
• Bortuzzo was almost unrecognizable on the ice this week. He’s shaved his trademark beard. Why?
“It’s all part of an elaborate Halloween costume,” Bortuzzo said. “Freddie Mercury (the late lead singer for Queen). Make sense now? It comes together, eh? Didn’t lose a bet or anything.”
• After missing practice time and a start in Detroit on Sunday because of a virus, goalie Jake Allen is “good to go” Berube said. With back-to-backs Friday and Saturday and then again on Tuesday and Wednesday (Vancouver and Edmonton) Allen is in line for a couple of starts.
• Brayden Schenn played in his 600th NHL game on Wednesday.