Blues general manager Doug Armstrong asked his staff for suggestions on college coaches and junior coaches and European coaches, anyone they thought deserved a look to be considered the next coach of the Blues after Mike Yeo was fired. He put together a list, and very soon, didn't need it.
"So we had a long list, but we never got past the point of compiling a list," Armstrong said Wednesday. "Once we got into January, we were certainly going to allow Craig to guide the team for the rest of the year ... the wins started to accumulate, and quite honestly, I don't think I've looked at that list since January. I don't even know where it is. It just became evident that he had the pulse of our group. Our relationship was growing and becoming extremely comfortable, as he said, and the belief that we had. And then as the season progressed, it became evident to everybody that he was going to be the next head coach."
Craig Berube, who wore the title of interim coach of the Blues all the way to winning the Stanley Cup, had the interim tag removed on Wednesday as the team introduced him as head coach with a three-year deal.
"He’s going to stay as an interim for the next three years because we’ve had some success with that," Armstrong joked.
"Everybody bought in and fortunately we came out on top which was great," Berube said, "and I just want to thank Doug for giving me the opportunity moving forward on the new contract to guide the St. Louis Blues to hopefully more championships. It takes a lot of hard work and there are a lot of good teams so we’ll have to be prepared.”
Making Berube the coach has been a done deal pretty much since the team's 11-game win streak in February, and all that has been getting in the way has been a desire on the part of Armstrong not to throw a wrench in the works and tinker with the delicate karma of a team headed for a championship.
“I would say that I went to Craig with maybe a week left in the season and said things are going great, let’s just wait ‘till the year’s over," Armstrong said. "Whenever it ends we’ll get to it. He had done enough to ensure my mind that we wanted him to be our head coach, but in any negotiation you walk in hoping it’s going to go quickly and this one did go relatively quickly, but you can get some bumps on the road, some differing opinions and I certainly didn’t want that walking into game two, or three or four of a playoff series. We wanted his mind focused on the task and when the season ended we didn’t really quite honestly talk until last weekend because there was a lot going on here in St. Louis. Craig was up for Coach of the Year, we went to Vegas, then we went to the draft and when we put pen to paper, our minds together, I worked with his representative and we got to work with four or five days of back and forth, understanding each other’s positions, it went very quickly. I knew and I said to Craig at the end of the regular season that he was going to be our head coach, but let’s just do it at an appropriate time.”
Armstrong said all of this season's assistant coaches would be back for next season, and it was up to Berube if he wanted to fill the vacancy that was created when Yeo was fired and Berube was promoted.