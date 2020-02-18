Berube shakes up Blues offense in search of wins, separates O'Reilly and Perron

Looking for goals, Blues coach Craig Berube rearranged his lines in the biggest way yet, separating Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron for the first time all season.

O'Reilly will center Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, while Perron and Zach Sanford will play with Robert Thomas.

"It's not drastic," Berube said. "If you look at our five on five scoring lately, over time, it's just dried up with certain guys. Sometimes you need a change, that's all."

The last time O'Reilly and Perron weren't on the same line was Game 5 of the Dallas series in the second round of the playoffs last season. At that time, O'Reilly played with Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko (who was back on the ice with the team for the morning skate on Tuesday).

"It's just trying to find some chemistry," Berube said, "in other ways and other areas, so you move some players around. O'Reilly and Perron have been together all year. It's not that that line hasn't produced. It has. Sanford has produced a lot lately for us. But the other guys haven't five on five. This has a little bit more balance up and down the lineup."