Berube shakes up Blues offense in search of wins
Blues take on Predators

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) and Tyler Bozak (21) take control of the puck in the third period as the Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Louis. The Blues lost to the predators 4-3. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning

Looking for goals, Blues coach Craig Berube rearranged his lines in the biggest way yet, separating Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron for the first time all season.

O'Reilly will center Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, while Perron and Zach Sanford will play with Robert Thomas.

"It's not drastic," Berube said. "If you look at our five on five scoring lately, over time, it's just dried up with certain guys. Sometimes you need a change, that's all."

The last time O'Reilly and Perron weren't on the same line was Game 5 of the Dallas series in the second round of the playoffs last season. At that time, O'Reilly played with Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko (who was back on the ice with the team for the morning skate on Tuesday).

"It's just trying to find some chemistry," Berube said, "in other ways and other areas, so you move some players around. O'Reilly and Perron have been together all year. It's not that that line hasn't produced. It has. Sanford has produced a lot lately for us. But the other guys haven't five on five. This has a little bit more balance up and down the lineup."

"I think we're not scoring at five on five," O'Reilly said, "and sometimes you've got to change the looks. Sometimes things get a little stale and it's unfortunate we haven't been able to find the net like we normally can do. Tonight's a fresh look and hopefully we can spark something. I've got to be a lot better. It's an opportunity to change things up and give the team a different look and hopefully generate a lot more."

The lines:

Forwards

Schwartz-O'Reilly-Schenn

Sanford-Thomas-Perron

Steen-Bozak-Kyrou

Blais-Sundqvist-Barbashev

Defensemen

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Faulk-Parayko

Dunn-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

