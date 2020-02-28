Blues updates: Berube wants better play from Blais

There was some speculation Thursday that Sammy Blais’ absence from the lineup against the New York Islanders was injury related. But coach Craig Berube said that wasn’t the case.

As such, it marked the first time all season Blais has been a healthy scratch.

“He’s gotta play better and do things better,” Berube said Friday, following the team’s optional skate at Enterprise Center. “He’s got to be structurally better. He needs to play better.

“When he first came back from injury _ again, these guys that come back after long layoffs, they have good energy when they come back and they’re excited to be back. You know, rah rah, rah. Go, go, go. That wears off. It’s worn off on him and he’s just gotta get his game back.”

After missing nearly 2½ months following wrist surgery, Blais returned to the lineup Jan. 28 in Calgary. He has one goal and two assists in 14 games since his return and is minus-5.

“What makes him a good player?” Berube said.

Then, he answered his own question.