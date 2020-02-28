Blues updates: Berube wants better play from Blais

There was some speculation Thursday that Sammy Blais’ absence from the lineup against the New York Islanders was injury related. But coach Craig Berube said that wasn’t the case.
As such, it marked the first time all season Blais has been a healthy scratch.
“He’s gotta play better and do things better,” Berube said Friday, following the team’s optional skate at Enterprise Center. “He’s got to be structurally better. He needs to play better.
“When he first came back from injury _ again, these guys that come back after long layoffs, they have good energy when they come back and they’re excited to be back. You know, rah rah, rah. Go, go, go. That wears off. It’s worn off on him and he’s just gotta get his game back.”
After missing nearly 2½ months following wrist surgery, Blais returned to the lineup Jan. 28 in Calgary. He has one goal and two assists in 14 games since his return and is minus-5.
“What makes him a good player?” Berube said.
Then, he answered his own question.
“For me, Sammy’s gotta be a straight-line player,” Berube said. “He’s gotta get into the offensive zone and get the puck. That’s his game. When he has the puck in the offensive zone, he’s a dangerous player. Moving it, hanging onto it, you know, things like that. He’s a good player that way.
“But when he doesn’t have the puck, he’s gotta have more structure in his game.”
Which means things such as puck support, defense, checking _ as opposed to drifting.
YOUNG GUNS
Berube may lean more to his veterans in many situations, but he sent out a trio of Vince Dunn, Robert Thomas and Zach Sanford during overtime against the Islanders _ ages 23, 20 and 25 respectively.
It was a sign of growing confidence in those players.
“For sure,” Berube said. “They’re good players and Sanford’s probably the hottest player on our team right now. Robby Thomas with his speed and ability, puck play. And same with Dunn. They both are elusive guys that can skate and move the puck. They’re perfect for overtime.”
THE WORK DAY
Eleven players participated in Friday's optional skate, including once again Vladimir Tarasenko.
Goalie Jordan Binnington was not part of the optional, which is a pretty good sign he’ll be in goal Saturday against Dallas. If Binnington wasn’t playing Saturday, he would’ve been out on the ice getting work Friday.