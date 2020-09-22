Bill Armstrong getting down to business as GM in Arizona

As he was introduced formally as the new general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, former Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong didn’t waste any time on setting his agenda.
“I won three different championships at three different levels in three different roles,” he said Tuesday. “I didn’t come all the way to the desert to get a tan. I came here to win a championship.”
Winning a Stanley Cup in the Valley of the Sun won’t be easy. The Coyotes just finished their 23rd season in the desert, and in 14 of those seasons, they didn’t even make the playoffs. So while the Coyotes can’t match the Blues for years without winning a Stanley Cup – the Coyotes’ ancestors in Winnipeg joined the NHL in 1979 – they also can’t match the success. Enter Bill Armstrong.
“This guy’s a winner,” said Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez, nodding to Armstrong’s Stanley Cup championship ring he wore for his introductory news conference. “That’s exactly what he’s here for.”
“This is a complex, complicated job, but also a simple job,” he said. “Hire the right people, they find the right players, you stack good player on good player and the next thing you know you’re winning.”
Another of the first things Armstrong did was credit the Blues for putting him in the position to make this step.
“There are a lot of different paths to get there,” he said. “I’m not here if not for the St. Louis Blues. I thank Tom Stillman, the owner, and his ownership group, all incredibly classy people; Doug Armstrong for the investment he made a long time ago to make me head amateur scout and promoting me to assistant general manager. He invested a lot of time and energy in me. I appreciate that. And special thanks to the people on the ground in St. Louis, in hockey operations, our amateur scouts who bled for me to get to this spot. They sacrificed a lot.”
As director of amateur scouting for years, Armstrong drafted many of the players on the championship squad. One moment that stood out for him came on the ice in Boston after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in June of 2019.
“One thing that stood out was on the ice, greeting the players after we won the Cup,” he said. “Some whispered, ‘You bastard, I told you I was a winner.’ Can I say that? Because I would drill them so hard on being a winner. ‘Are you going to lay it down to be a champ?’ and you’re hugging them on the ice and they’re whispering that in your ear. ‘I told you the whole time I had that drive.’ I think that’s one of the things that I learned in St. Louis. You have homegrown talent, you draft and you develop and bring them into the family and they will fight harder. That’s true. They will fight harder.”
