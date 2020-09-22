Bill Armstrong getting down to business as GM in Arizona

“There are a lot of different paths to get there,” he said. “I’m not here if not for the St. Louis Blues. I thank Tom Stillman, the owner, and his ownership group, all incredibly classy people; Doug Armstrong for the investment he made a long time ago to make me head amateur scout and promoting me to assistant general manager. He invested a lot of time and energy in me. I appreciate that. And special thanks to the people on the ground in St. Louis, in hockey operations, our amateur scouts who bled for me to get to this spot. They sacrificed a lot.”

As director of amateur scouting for years, Armstrong drafted many of the players on the championship squad. One moment that stood out for him came on the ice in Boston after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in June of 2019.

“One thing that stood out was on the ice, greeting the players after we won the Cup,” he said. “Some whispered, ‘You bastard, I told you I was a winner.’ Can I say that? Because I would drill them so hard on being a winner. ‘Are you going to lay it down to be a champ?’ and you’re hugging them on the ice and they’re whispering that in your ear. ‘I told you the whole time I had that drive.’ I think that’s one of the things that I learned in St. Louis. You have homegrown talent, you draft and you develop and bring them into the family and they will fight harder. That’s true. They will fight harder.”

