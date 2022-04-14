Binnington gets start in goal as Blues face Sabres in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Jordan Binnington, coming off a good start on Saturday against the New York Islanders, will be back in goal on Thursday night against the Sabres.

Over the past month, Binnington hasn’t played much and his appearances have been limited almost exclusively to back-to-back situations. But after allowing just one goal on 31 shots against the Islanders, and making some big saves, coach Craig Berube is going with Binnington again.

“I keep saying, both goalies are important and we need both goalies,” Berube said. “So he’s going to go tonight.”

Prior to the Islanders game, Binnington had allowed four goals in each of his three previous starts, and in his start against Edmonton on April 1 he gave up those four goals on 13 shots and was pulled 13:30 into the game. But he seemed to have put that behind him in the Islanders game.

“Confidence is a lot of everybody’s play,” Berube said. “It’s a big thing in the game. When you’re confident, you’re going to play a lot better and I think that game really helped him gain some confidence and I thought that first period, he made some real key saves in that game and I thought he fed off that really well and closed it out for us.”

Binnington figures to get another game this weekend when the Blues have back-to-back games, on Saturday against Minnesota and on Sunday at Nashville. The Blues are chasing Minnesota for second in the Central Division while trying to hold off Nashville for third. The most likely scenario has Ville Husso starting on Saturday and Binnington going on Sunday.

In an up-and-down season, Binnington looked to be building some confidence in late February when he allowed only three goals over three games, including a shutout of Chicago. At that point, Binnington and Husso were alternating starts, but then as Binnington’s goals allowed climbed to three and then four, the starts shifted back to Husso.

“He had a great game the other night,” forward Brandon Saad said. “For us, it’s business as usual. Regardless of who’s playing, we’ve got to focus on having a good defensive structure and playing well as a team. I don’t think I’m worried about (Binnington) at all.”

Business as usual

Berube is sticking with the same lines and pairings as the team rides a six-game win streak. That means Torey Krug will continue to play with Robert Bortuzzo on the third pairing as the team watches his minutes as he comes back from a hand injury and missing 10 games. Krug played a season-low 14:04 on Tuesday in Boston.

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Central receiving

If Colorado beats New Jersey tonight in any fashion, the Blues lose to Buffalo in any fashion, and Minnesota loses to Dallas in regulation, Colorado will clinch the Central Division title.

Colorado has also pretty much wrapped up the Western Conference, and the only thing really at stake the rest of the way is the Presidents Trophy. They are two points up on Florida, and both have nine games to play.

Those Sabres

Buffalo is playing better, but they're still 25th in the league in points. That, of course, means nothing to the Blues, who have had a tough time with teams at the bottom of the standings, though they did efficiently handle Arizona and Seattle last week.

"They've been playing well for a while in my opinion," Berube said. "They've got some real good skill over there, and they're confident. They play confident with the puck and do a lot of good things with the puck. We're got to have a good mindset tonight, play a simple game and make sure we're checking and going through people. It will be important."

"Good young team," said defenseman Marco Scandella, who played 2 1/2 seasons with the Sabres. "I feel like guys are developing since I've been here. Also fun to come back here and play. I love this building too. I feel like this team is playing well so we're going to have to be ready.

"I feel like it was a matter of time. Guys needed experience in the league and you're seeing how good these guys can be."

One of those guys is former Blue Tage Thompson, who has 33 goals, more than anyone on the Blues.

"It's always nice (to play the Blues)," Thompson said, "but obviously it's the same objective, the same focus, but you definitely have a chip on your shoulder."

Thompson was part of the trade that brought the Blues Ryan O'Reilly, which laid the groundwork for them winning the Stanley Cup in 2019. For years, that trade looked massively one-sided, because two other pieces of the trade, Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka had minimal impact with the Sabres (both are now gone), and Thompson took a while to find some traction. But in this season alone, Thompson has more than doubled his scoring total in his first three seasons in Buffalo.

