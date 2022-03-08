Binnington in goal, ailing Sundqvist rests for Blues game with Ottawa

Oskar Sundqvist will be out of the lineup for the Blues’ game tonight against Ottawa as he continues to battle the nagging injury that kept him out of one of the games on the team’s just-completed trip and has limited his ice time.

“It’s not getting better,” coach Craig Berube said. “We’ve got to manage it a little bit.”

Sundqvist was on the ice for the team’s morning skate, arriving shortly after it began, but didn’t take part in line rushes. He played just 8:30 against New Jersey on Sunday and missed the Chicago game to start the trip.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal for the Blues, extending to eight games the streak where the Blues have alternated between Binnington and Ville Husso. Binnington has gone 2-1 in those three games. He has a 1.02 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage in those games.

“I’m in a position because of myself and we’ve been doing well and getting in there when it’s your opportunity to play and just be there for the team is the mindset,” Binnington said. “Sometimes you get an extra practice day or a couple extra practice days and you got to take advantage of those and keep preparing and building the resiliency so when you get back in there, you feel and give the team a chance to win.”

Not surprisingly, Berube rearranged his lines after Sunday’s unspectacular loss to the Devils. Ivan Barbashev moved to the left wing on Ryan O’Reilly’s line, Brandon Saad, who had been there, moved to Brayden Schenn’s line, and Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich traded places. With Sundqvist out and Klim Kostin sent back to Springfield, the fourth line has Mackenzie MacEachern and Alexi Toropchenko along with Tyler Bozak.

“(Barbashev) has gone up there, they’ve provided offense for us,” Berube said, “but also direct play, the north play that we want. I moved Saader down with Buchnevich and Schenn, there’s a guy that’s going to go north all the time. He’s a straight line player so I was just trying to get some continuity there with that.”

So the lines look like this:

Barbashev-O’Reilly-Perron

Kyrou-Thomas-Tarasenko

Saad-Schenn-Buchnevich

MacEachern-Bozak-Toropchenko

And on defense, the usual:

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Logan Brown will be a healthy scratch.

Mac's back, Kostin's out

This will be MacEachern’s first crack at the NHL this season. The Blues have called five other forwards up from Springfield this season – Logan Brown, Nathan Walker, Dakota Joshua, Matthew Peca and Alexei Toropchenko – before MacEachern earned a chance. At a few points during the season, he would have been an option to call up but because of rules regarding the callup of players in emergency situations, MacEachern wasn’t an option. MacEachern is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so this could be a last chance for him.

“He’s gone down there and played really well, his attitude’s been great,” Berube said. “I think he’s a better player this time coming up, that’s my opinion. I haven’t seen it yet but I know the way he was playing down there, he was playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of attitude, physical, skating, so for me, I think he went down there and improved.”

As for Kostin, he got just four minutes of ice time against New Jersey, and had just two shifts after being on the ice for New Jersey’s second goal. (He was also on the ice for the first one.)

“Well, penalties for one and at the wrong time,” said Berube about what was the issue with Kostin. “He was inconsistent on what we were going to get. He’s got to be a predictable player. Right now, he’s not.”

Also gone is Dakota Joshua.

“I don’t think he turned the needle enough from heaviness,” Berube said. “We just didn’t see enough from him.”

Zach’s back

Zach Sanford is back in St. Louis for the first time since he was traded to Ottawa in training camp, though he did get the chance to play the Blues in Ottawa three weeks ago.

“There was a little nerves going into that one,” Sanford said, “and it’s a little weird playing a lot of the guys you’ve played with for the last few years. Last game of a road trip, so I think it’s simple and hard, not too much thinking going on.”

Sanford finds himself in a different role in Ottawa. He played up and down the lineup in St. Louis but he’ll be on Ottawa’s top line tonight, and he’s also, at 27, one of the older players and the only one to have won a Stanley Cup.

“It’s a completely different team, going from a veteran team like here to a younger up an coming team in Ottawa,” Sanford said. “I’m not a really big vocal guy, but just trying to lead, play hard, work hard, take care of my details and lead that way.”

Sanford has nine goals and eight assists for the Senators.

Here's Ottawa's projected lineup:

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Zach Sanford

Alex Formenton -- Tim Stutzle -- Connor Brown

Nick Paul -- Colin White -- Tyler Ennis

Parker Kelly -- Dylan Gambrell -- Austin Watson

Defensemen

Thomas Chabot -- Nikita Zaitsev

Nick Holden -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Josh Brown

Goalies

Anton Forsberg

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Victor Mete, Dillon Heatherington, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Matt Murray (undisclosed), Shane Pinto (upper body), Drake Batherson (ankle), Chris Tierney (lower body)

