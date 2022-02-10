Binnington is back in goal as Blues return to action vs. New Jersey

Jordan Binnington will be in goal for the Blues tonight for their game against New Jersey, his first game since he got lifted after the second period against Calgary on Jan. 24.
Binnington allowed seven goals in the first two periods of that game, and in his game before that, he allowed six goals against Toronto. He’s allowed four or more goals in four of his past five starts.
But the Blues know they’re going to need him in the second half of the season and they have to get him up and running again, and they’re not waiting.
Craig Berube spoke to the media before practice to discuss his new contract and not afterward, but on Wednesday, he said, “I think it’s important to get both goalies in there sooner than later, because of the time off we had. So we’re thinking about it and have got to make decisions on it.”
(Columnist Benjamin Hochman wrote about the situation here.)
People are also reading…
And there will be a familiar face in goal for New Jersey: Jon Gillies, who the Blues plucked out of desperation when they ran out of goalies in the organization earlier this season. Gillies played in one game, an overtime loss, and then was traded to New Jersey as the Blues got goalies back. Gillies has started eight games with New Jersey with a 2-6 record, a 3.20 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.
The Blues had an optional morning skate, so it should be the same lineup they’ve shown in practice the past two days:
Forwards
Schenn - O'Reilly - Buchnevich
Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko
Saad - Barbashev - Perron
Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Scandella - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
For New Jersey:
Forwards
Yegor Sharangovich - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Jesper Boqvist - Pavel Zacha - Jimmy Vesey
Andreas Johnsson - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar
Mason Geertsen - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian
Defensemen
Jonas Siegenthaler - Damon Severson
Ty Smith - P.K. Subban
Colton White - Ryan Graves
Goalie
Jon Gillies (starter)
Nico Daws
Scratched: Marian Studenic, Janne Kuokkanen, Christian Jaros
Injured: Miles Wood (hip), Dougie Hamilton (jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), Jonathan Bernier (lower body)
COVID-19 protocol: Jack Hughes
Neal hits Springfield
Forward James Neal, who the Blues assigned to Springfield on Jan. 26 after he cleared waivers and NHL taxi squads ceased to exist, was on the ice for practice in Springfield on Thursday. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had given the veteran forward as much time as he needed to decide on his future and to report to Springfield after he was crowded out of the lineup by youngsters with the Blues. Springfield's next game is Friday.
Teams have not met here since Februry 2020.