Binnington is back in goal as Blues return to action vs. New Jersey

Jordan Binnington will be in goal for the Blues tonight for their game against New Jersey, his first game since he got lifted after the second period against Calgary on Jan. 24.

Binnington allowed seven goals in the first two periods of that game, and in his game before that, he allowed six goals against Toronto. He’s allowed four or more goals in four of his past five starts.

But the Blues know they’re going to need him in the second half of the season and they have to get him up and running again, and they’re not waiting.

Craig Berube spoke to the media before practice to discuss his new contract and not afterward, but on Wednesday, he said, “I think it’s important to get both goalies in there sooner than later, because of the time off we had. So we’re thinking about it and have got to make decisions on it.”

(Columnist Benjamin Hochman wrote about the situation here.)

And there will be a familiar face in goal for New Jersey: Jon Gillies, who the Blues plucked out of desperation when they ran out of goalies in the organization earlier this season. Gillies played in one game, an overtime loss, and then was traded to New Jersey as the Blues got goalies back. Gillies has started eight games with New Jersey with a 2-6 record, a 3.20 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

The Blues had an optional morning skate, so it should be the same lineup they’ve shown in practice the past two days:

Forwards

Schenn - O'Reilly - Buchnevich

Kyrou - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Barbashev - Perron

Kostin - Bozak - Sundqvist

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

For New Jersey:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Jesper Boqvist - Pavel Zacha - Jimmy Vesey

Andreas Johnsson - Dawson Mercer - Tomas Tatar

Mason Geertsen - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

Jonas Siegenthaler - Damon Severson

Ty Smith - P.K. Subban

Colton White - Ryan Graves

Goalie

Jon Gillies (starter)

Nico Daws

Scratched: Marian Studenic, Janne Kuokkanen, Christian Jaros

Injured: Miles Wood (hip), Dougie Hamilton (jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), Jonathan Bernier (lower body)

COVID-19 protocol: Jack Hughes

Neal hits Springfield

Forward James Neal, who the Blues assigned to Springfield on Jan. 26 after he cleared waivers and NHL taxi squads ceased to exist, was on the ice for practice in Springfield on Thursday. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong had given the veteran forward as much time as he needed to decide on his future and to report to Springfield after he was crowded out of the lineup by youngsters with the Blues. Springfield's next game is Friday.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.