Binnington tests positive, goes on COVID protocol list
Blues come back for 4-3 win over Lightning

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The Blues scored four unanswered points to win the game in shootouts 4-3.

 Colter Peterson

TAMPA, Fla. — COVID is back among the Blues. After having Tyler Bozak test positive and go on the COVID list earlier in the week, goalie Jordan Binnington tested positive Thursday and is out. The Blues have called up Charlie Lindgren from their AHL affiliate in Springfield.

All the other Blues were on the ice for the morning skate Thursday prior to their game with the Lightning.

This will push backup Ville Husso into the spotlight over the next 10 days while Binnington is out. The Blues play Tampa on Thursday, Florida on Saturday and Tuesday, Detroit on Thursday, Montreal on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. Binnington is expected to miss all those games.

Because of salary cap constraints, the Blues won't have Lindgren on the roster until Friday and will use an emergency backup, Kyle Konin, tonight. Konin, 23, played collegiately at Grand Valley State in Michigan. "We hope he's a 60-minute cheerleader," said Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

Lindgren, who has some NHL experience, has played in 10 games with Springfield, with an 8-1-1 record, a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Binnington brings to eight the number of Blues to go on the COVID list at some point this season, though all had been quiet in that regard outside of Bozak after Niko Mikkola and Torey Krug returned from their COVID cases on Nov. 15.

Binnington had been the star of the Blues' win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday, shutting down the Lightning after giving up three early goals in a 4-3 shootout win. He has an 8-5-3 record, with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

