The dates have been set for four Blues arbitration hearings, if the matters get that far, with goalie Jordan Binnington's session starting things off on July 20.
Also on the schedule of arbitration hearings announced by the NHLPA is goalie Ville Husso, the team's No. 3 goalie behind Binnington and Jake Allen. Husso wasn't on the list of players filing for arbitration by Friday's deadline, so apparently it was the Blues who filed for arbitration. (Teams had until Saturday to do that.) According to capfriendly.com, Husso is the only name on the arbitration schedule that was not on the list released last week of players who had filed.
Husso's hearing will be July 22. Oskar Sundqvist's hearing is schedule for July 24 and Joel Edmundson's is on Aug. 4, the final day of hearings. All hearings will be held in Toronto.
Almost all contracts are usually settled before the arbitrator's ruling is handed down. Most contracts are settled before the hearing begins -- twice in the past two years the Blues have reached a deal just before the hearing was to begin -- though teams can negotiate up until the arbitrator's ruling is issued. After that, the arbitrator's ruling settles things.
DAIGNEAULT MOVES ON
J.J. Daigneault, an assistant coach for the Blues' farm team in San Antonio last season, was named head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Daigneault was an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens from 2012 to 2018 before joining the Rampage.
The AHL also announced each team's home opening games. San Antonio will play its first home game on Oct. 4 against the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg's top farm team.