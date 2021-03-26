Binnington will be in goal against Anaheim on Friday

"Finishing," Berube said. "When I look at the chances last night in the game, we had plenty of shots, I still think we're a little bit on the outside at times and I know that every play is different and sometimes you can't get to the net on plays, but I think some of our shot quality, we made the goalie look good, we made him look better than he was in the game, in my opinion. We had real good opportunities to maybe shoot the puck better, we didn't. But that happens throughout the year at times and it was one of those games in my opinion. Plenty of opportunities, I thought the guys did a good job of getting attempts at the net and getting shots on goal. I liked our work ethic, I liked a lot of stuff in our game, but we do have to finish better."