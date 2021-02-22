Blais back for Blues after false positive

After two days on the NHL's COVID-19 list, which caused him to miss Saturday's game, Sammy Blais is back in the lineup for the Blues for their game Monday against Los Angeles at Enterprise Center.
Coach Craig Berube said Blais had a false positive.
"So we can use him," Berube said. "He’s back. We’re fortunate there. We escaped one which is good. We need the bodies right now, too."
Forward Oskar Sundqvist said it was good news to hear and that the coronavirus hasn't found its way inside the Blues' dressing room.
"We got that information yesterday," Sundqvist said. "He got isolated as soon as he got that first positive test and then he had two negatives. Ray (Barile) and the trainers did a great job with everything and keeping everyone as safe as possible. We have our trust in them and it's a terrific job so far."
"Whenever we get guys back, it's great to see," defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. "It's nice to have them out there."
The return of Blais means the Blues have 12 healthy forwards. Blais' unexpected absence on Saturday left them with only 11 forwards and pressed defenseman Jake Walman into duty as a forward. Walman played only seven shifts and 4:45.
Also back on the ice for the team's morning skate was forward Tyler Bozak, though he is a ways from returning. He suffered an apparent concussion on Jan. 26.
"We’ll see after practice today how he felt," Berube said. "We’ll go off of that. Hopefully he doesn’t have any issues. If he feels good, then he can get more of a practice tomorrow and keep building off that, and we’ll see where he’s at in a couple days."
Colton Parayko and Jaden Schwartz still haven't resumed skating. This will be the fifth game Schwartz has missed and the third for Parayko.
As is becoming the norm, Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice for the morning skate.
LINES
With Blais back, he's moved into a spot on the Brayden Schenn line that Zach Sanford had on Saturday.
Forwards
Kyrou-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Schenn-Hoffman
Sanford-Sundqvist-Poganski
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Dunn
Gunnarsson-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Retro again
For the second, and final, time this season, the Blues will break out the reverse retro red uniforms. The first time they wore them, on Feb. 4 against Arizona, the Blues were down 3-0 before getting close in the final minutes of a 4-3 defeat.
This will be another run of four uniforms in four games for the Blues. They wore their road jerseys on Feb. 15 at Arizona, their regular home jerseys on Thursday, their heritage blues on Saturday and now the retros.
Hold that line
The Blues gave up five goals on Saturday to San Jose, the most they've allowed at five-on-five in a game this season. (The 8-0 loss to Colorado had five power-play goals and the 6-3 loss to the Kings on Jan. 24 included a power-play goal and an empty-net goal.)
"We need to play a lot tighter in our zone and help each other out more," Sundqvist said. "I think we were a little bit too spread out right now and especially last game. We're not helping each other enough, we're kind of just giving away the problem to someone else. We need to stay tighter and more aggressive."
"I think we just want to be cleaner," Bortuzzo said. "We want to execute our breakouts, that's when we're at our best defensively I believe. We don't spend time in our own zone. Some execution things have led to some free offense for teams. ... Giving up that many goals in a game is not our look and shouldn't be accepted by a lot of guys and I know it isn't."