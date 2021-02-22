Blais back for Blues after false positive

This will be another run of four uniforms in four games for the Blues. They wore their road jerseys on Feb. 15 at Arizona, their regular home jerseys on Thursday, their heritage blues on Saturday and now the retros.

Hold that line

The Blues gave up five goals on Saturday to San Jose, the most they've allowed at five-on-five in a game this season. (The 8-0 loss to Colorado had five power-play goals and the 6-3 loss to the Kings on Jan. 24 included a power-play goal and an empty-net goal.)

"We need to play a lot tighter in our zone and help each other out more," Sundqvist said. "I think we were a little bit too spread out right now and especially last game. We're not helping each other enough, we're kind of just giving away the problem to someone else. We need to stay tighter and more aggressive."

"I think we just want to be cleaner," Bortuzzo said. "We want to execute our breakouts, that's when we're at our best defensively I believe. We don't spend time in our own zone. Some execution things have led to some free offense for teams. ... Giving up that many goals in a game is not our look and shouldn't be accepted by a lot of guys and I know it isn't."

