Blais may miss Blues playoff opener with Vancouver

Sammy Blais, who missed most of the second half of Sunday's game with Dallas with what looks like a leg or knee injury, could miss the start of the Blues series with Vancouver on Wednesday.

"He's out right now," coach Craig Berube said Monday. "I don't know, he's going to try to skate tomorrow. He didn't go on the ice today so we'll see how he does tomorrow on the ice. But there's a possibility that he could be missing for a bit."

Blais checked Dallas' Andrej Sekera into the boards in the second period and then lost his footing and fell to the ice, twisting his leg in the process. Blais picked up a two-minute boarding penalty and went to the dressing room. He came back to the bench in the third period and played one brief shift and that was it.

In other news:

• The Blues had an optional skate on Monday as the coaching staff went to work on the game plan for Vancouver.

• Still no word on Ivan Barbashev, who is back home in St. Louis awaiting the birth of his first child. Since he has to go through four days of negative tests after returning, right now he looks to miss at least Games 1 and 2.