Blues forward Sammy Blais missed practice on Wednesday and coach Craig Berube said he was day to day, with his status uncertain for the game Thursday against Calgary.
Coach Craig Berube said the wing was being checked out.
Blais was hit into the boards hard in the second period on Tuesday against Tampa Bay and fell to the ice, where he stayed while getting attended to by trainer Ray Barile. He hit the glass hard with his right shoulder and also had a cut on his face. He left the game and went to the training room and returned later that period and finished the game.
In his absence on Wednesday, the Blues had Ivan Barbashev in that spot and had Jacob de la Rose in Barbashev's spot on the fourth line, which is more than they might have done if they were confident of Blais' return.
MCGINN LET GO
Jamie McGinn, one of two players the Blues have in on a tryout where they look for experienced help amid injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko, was released on Wednesday. It was the 10th and final day of his tryout.
Troy Brouwer, the other player the Blues are looking at, skated with the team on Wednesday. His 10th day is Thursday, but the Blues aren't having a practice or a morning skate tomorrow other than for players who aren't playing Thursday night.
JERSEY WATCH
The Blues will wear their red retro jerseys on Thursday. Players have been breaking in parts of the uniforms over the past few weeks. Berube said he doesn't have a retro suit he'll wear for the game, and if he did have an old one, it wouldn't fit. Players seem to like them. Robert Thomas loves them. ...