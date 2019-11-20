The Blues announced Wednesday night that forward Sammy Blais will have surgery on his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in 10 weeks.
The Blues then announced that they had signed veteran forward Troy Brouwer, who was in camp on a tryout basis, to a one-year contract. It's a two-way deal worth $750,000.
Blais was hit into the boards hard in the second period on Tuesday against Tampa Bay by Erik Cernak and fell to the ice, where he stayed while getting attended to by trainer Ray Barile. He hit the glass hard with his right side. He left the game and went to the training room and returned later that period and finished the game.
Blais didn't practice on Wednesday and the Blues had Ivan Barbashev in that spot and had Jacob de la Rose in Barbashev's spot on the fourth line, which was an indication that they feared he might not be able to play Thursday, since they could have just had someone fill Blais' spot rather than redo two lines.
Thursday would have been the final day of Brouwer's 10-day tryout period, and the team was looking at him precisely in case something like this happened. The Blues have already lost Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen to injuries and while they like their young depth in San Antonio, they were afraid of going too young if they had brought up someone like Jordan Kyrou.
Brouwer, 34, had 12 goals and nine assists with Florida last season and was in camp on a tryout basis with the Panthers this season but didn't make the team as they went young.
Brouwer was with the Blues in 2015-16 and his third period goal against Chicago in Game 7 of the first round sent them on in the playoffs and was one of the biggest goals in Blues history prior to a lot of them from last season. Brouwer had 18 goals and 21 assists that season but the Blues didn't re-sign as a free agent after that season. He signed a four-year deal with Calgary, got bought out after two seasons, and landed in Florida.
MCGINN LET GO
Jamie McGinn, one of two players the Blues have in on a tryout where they look for experienced help amid injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko, was released on Wednesday. It was the 10th and final day of his tryout.
JERSEY WATCH
The Blues will wear their red retro jerseys on Thursday. Players have been breaking in parts of the uniforms over the past few weeks. Berube said he doesn't have a retro suit he'll wear for the game, and if he did have an old one, it wouldn't fit. Players seem to like them. Robert Thomas loves them. ...