Sammy Blais' thumb, hurt in the Colorado game on Monday, will keep him out of the lineup tonight. Zach Sanford will take his spot.
Coach Craig Berube said it was day-to-day for Blais and he could be back as soon as this weekend. Blais took part in an optional morning skate on Thursday and seemed to be doing more with his well-taped left thumb.
Sanford has no points in four games this season. He was on the line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron at the start of training camp, but by opening day had been passed by Blais. Sanford played the next four games, filling in for the injured Robert Thomas, but was seldom much of a factor, seeing limited minutes and having just one shot on goal. He's been a scratch the past four games.
"Intensity's the biggest thing for me with him," Berube said. "When he's intense and he's hard on pucks, he has good hands, makes plays. But he's got to be an intense player and be hard on pucks and be a physical player. That's his game."
KINGS FOR THE DAY
The Kings have won two in a row and are 4-5-0. With eight points, they are seventh in the Pacific Division.
They have Berube's attention. The start of the game will be key. The Kings have been coming out fast.
"It's important, they play pretty well," Berube said. "Their game has changed in some way from the old LA Kings, seem like a lot more of an attack team now. They lead the league in shot attempts so they get the puck a lot more and doing a lot more with it. We're going to have to be on our toes. It's always a tough game against LA, for us anyhow. They've got good players over there. We've got to be ready to go.
"I think it's just managing the puck first of all. They're doing a good job in the neutral zone, so looking at the tape, we've got to make sure we get the puck through the neutral zone because they're obviously doing a job there, forcing teams and turning pucks over and then they're going the other way. I think that's one part. The other part is being a checking team like we were the other night against Colorado. You've got (Nathan) MacKinnon and guys like that and you're looking at those players, you're focused on you better check or it's going to be tough. You've got to do the same thing tonight. They've got very good players. Kopitar's a very good player, obviously Drew Doughty. They have an attack mindset right now and shooting pucks. We've got to be on our toes and we've got to counterattack that."
WHERE ARE THE BLUES?
Berube on the team: "We've played some good hockey but we've played some hockey that's not so good. It's been inconsistent. I thought the last game was our best game for 60 minutes. We're hoping to build off that. For me, it's a mindset more than anything for our team now. I thought we were really dialed in last game, did things well for 60 minutes. We've got to continue to do that and play our game. You're not always going to get the right outcome but for the most part, when you're playing your game for 60 minutes and doing the right things, good things happen. We have to make sure we get consistent in that department."
LINES
The Blues had an optional practice on Thursday, but no reason to think these won't be the lines tonight:
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Steen-O'Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Kings
Forwards
Alex Iafallo -- Anze Kopitar -- Dustin Brown
Jeff Carter -- Blake Lizotte -- Tyler Toffoli
Ilya Kovalchuk -- Adrian Kempe -- Trevor Lewis
Kyle Clifford -- Michael Amadio -- Austin Wagner
Defensemen
Ben Hutton -- Drew Doughty
Alec Martinez -- Sean Walker
Kurtis MacDermid -- Matt Roy
Goalies
Jonathan Quick
Jack Campbell
Scratched: Joakim Ryan, Nikolai Prokhorkin