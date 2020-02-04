Blais puts Blues on top 1-0 after one period

The first goal by Sammy Blais in three months put the Blues up 1-0 on Carolina after one period on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

Blais missed most of that time after needing wrist surgery -- he played just 10 games since that goal on Nov. 2 at Minnesota. This time, Justin Faulk, in his first game against the only team he had played for prior to this season, took a shot from the blueline that Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped, but Blais was in front to snag the rebound, skate around Mrazek and put in the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The Blues, with just one win in their past six games, are looking to get out of their biggest funk of the season. Home has been good for them; they are 9-0-1 in their past 10 games at Enterprise Center.

Both teams had a power play in the first period but neither team even had a shot on goal during their time with a man advantage.