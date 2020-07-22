Blais scores three goals in Blues scrimmage

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- Sammy Blais had a hat trick and Tyler Tucker, who won't be accompanying the Blues to Edmonton for the postseason, scored twice, as the White squad beat the Blue squad 7-5 in a scrimmage Wednesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center.
Klim Kostin broke a 5-5 tie late in the third period and then Zach Sanford scored an empty-net goal, his second goal of the game, to finish it off.
Alexander Steen did not take part in the scrimmage. "Just day to day, just some rehab stuff for him, that's all it is," coach Craig Berube said.
Steen's absence is only the second one for a Blues player in camp, which started last Monday. Vince Dunn has been out since last Thursday with what is believed to be a positive test for COVID-19. Ivan Barbashev moved into Steen's spot with Oskar Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern. Tucker, a defenseman, played forward for the day with Kostin and Austin Poganski.
The scrimmage was fairly reminiscent of the Blues' previous one on Saturday.
"Pretty much the same as the last scrimmage," Berube said. "It's just getting our team to try to do things quickly out there with pressure. It's not going to be perfect scrimmages, especially against each other like that. There's no contact really and guys aren't playing exactly the way they're going to play in a game. It's just about getting up to speed, doing things under pressure, making plays under pressure."
"Better every day," said forward Tyler Bozak. "Obviously a little weird to be doing it at the time of year we are But it's nice just being around everyone and getting up to speed again. I feel like each day we're getting a little better and we've just got to keep doing that as we move forward."
Goalies Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen went for the full 60 minutes. Allen was in goal for the White team and stopped Vladimir Tarasenko on a penalty shot.
Also scoring in the game were Barbashev, Sanford, Oskar Sundqvist, Troy Brouwer and Tarasenko.
"Tarasenko he looks good to me," Berube said. "He showed some real good speed there. He had a bunch of shots today. He could have probably had three goals out there today with some of the opportunities he had, but he's putting himself in a position to shoot pucks."
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.