Blais scores three goals in Blues scrimmage

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- Sammy Blais had a hat trick and Tyler Tucker, who won't be accompanying the Blues to Edmonton for the postseason, scored twice, as the White squad beat the Blue squad 7-5 in a scrimmage Wednesday morning at Centene Community Ice Center.

Klim Kostin broke a 5-5 tie late in the third period and then Zach Sanford scored an empty-net goal, his second goal of the game, to finish it off.

Alexander Steen did not take part in the scrimmage. "Just day to day, just some rehab stuff for him, that's all it is," coach Craig Berube said.

Steen's absence is only the second one for a Blues player in camp, which started last Monday. Vince Dunn has been out since last Thursday with what is believed to be a positive test for COVID-19. Ivan Barbashev moved into Steen's spot with Oskar Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern. Tucker, a defenseman, played forward for the day with Kostin and Austin Poganski.

The scrimmage was fairly reminiscent of the Blues' previous one on Saturday.