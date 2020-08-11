Blais' status still uncertain for Game 1

Blues forward Sammy Blais gave it a try but hasn't made enough progress to practice on Tuesday, leaving him up in the air for Game 1 of the series with Vancouver that starts on Wednesday.
"He tried," coach Craig Berube said. "He went out early on his own for a little bit, but he's still not ready. Tomorrow, he's going to try again. Where he's at, it's kind of day to day right now I'd say. Hopefully tomorrow he feels even better. He had a lot of improvement coming into today, so he wanted to try it. But he's still not ready so we'll see tomorrow."
Blais injured what appeared to be his leg or knee in the second period on Sunday against Dallas on a check he delivered along the boards. He left the ice after the play and tried to skate in the third period, but managed only one brief shift. He did not take part in the team's optional skate on Monday.
Barbashev baby born
Ivan Barbashev's baby, Daniil, was born Monday night in St. Louis. He left the team Aug. 3 for the blessed event.
With that taken care of, there's now a plan in place for Barbashev's return.
"I think the plan is he's coming back on the 14th, I believe," Berube said. "I'm not going to sit here and say that's for sure. He just had a child with his wife, so we'll see what happens. But that's the plan right now."
When Barbashev gets back in the bubble, he has to pass four COVID-19 tests over four days before he can rejoin the team. That would clear him to return to play on Aug. 18, which is the off-day between Games 4 and 5. By that point, Barbashev will not have skated in two weeks, so he may need a few days to get back up to speed, so Game 6 might be the earliest he could play.
