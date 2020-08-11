Blais' status still uncertain for Game 1

Blues forward Sammy Blais gave it a try but hasn't made enough progress to practice on Tuesday, leaving him up in the air for Game 1 of the series with Vancouver that starts on Wednesday.

"He tried," coach Craig Berube said. "He went out early on his own for a little bit, but he's still not ready. Tomorrow, he's going to try again. Where he's at, it's kind of day to day right now I'd say. Hopefully tomorrow he feels even better. He had a lot of improvement coming into today, so he wanted to try it. But he's still not ready so we'll see tomorrow."

Blais injured what appeared to be his leg or knee in the second period on Sunday against Dallas on a check he delivered along the boards. He left the ice after the play and tried to skate in the third period, but managed only one brief shift. He did not take part in the team's optional skate on Monday.

Barbashev baby born

Ivan Barbashev's baby, Daniil, was born Monday night in St. Louis. He left the team Aug. 3 for the blessed event.

With that taken care of, there's now a plan in place for Barbashev's return.