You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blais' status still uncertain for Game 1
0 comments

Blais' status still uncertain for Game 1

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
First-round back-to-backs favor NHL teams with 2 top goalies

St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais (9) tries to get to the loose puck as Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes the save during the first period of an NHL qualifying round game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

Blues forward Sammy Blais gave it a try but hasn't made enough progress to practice on Tuesday, leaving him up in the air for Game 1 of the series with Vancouver that starts on Wednesday.

"He tried," coach Craig Berube said. "He went out early on his own for a little bit, but he's still not ready. Tomorrow, he's going to try again. Where he's at, it's kind of day to day right now I'd say. Hopefully tomorrow he feels even better. He had a lot of improvement coming into today, so he wanted to try it. But he's still not ready so we'll see tomorrow."

Blais injured what appeared to be his leg or knee in the second period on Sunday against Dallas on a check he delivered along the boards. He left the ice after the play and tried to skate in the third period, but managed only one brief shift. He did not take part in the team's optional skate on Monday.

Barbashev baby born

Ivan Barbashev's baby, Daniil, was born Monday night in St. Louis. He left the team Aug. 3 for the blessed event.

With that taken care of, there's now a plan in place for Barbashev's return.

"I think the plan is he's coming back on the 14th, I believe," Berube said. "I'm not going to sit here and say that's for sure. He just had a child with his wife, so we'll see what happens. But that's the plan right now."

When Barbashev gets back in the bubble, he has to pass four COVID-19 tests over four days before he can rejoin the team. That would clear him to return to play on Aug. 18, which is the off-day between Games 4 and 5. By that point, Barbashev will not have skated in two weeks, so he may need a few days to get back up to speed, so Game 6 might be the earliest he could play.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports