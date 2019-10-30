Mystery abounds — well, sort of — for the Blues as they prepare for tonight's game with the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center in their first game since learning that Vladimir Tarasenko would be out for five months. Consider it the first day of the rest of their lives.
Coach Craig Berube said Alexander Steen and Sammy Blais would both be game-time decisions. Steen left the game Sunday in Detroit early with a lower-body injury. He took part in an optional morning skate on Wednesday and left the ice after about 10 or 15 minutes.
Blais has missed two of the past three games with an injured left thumb. He returned for the Boston game, but didn't have his best outing and sat for the Detroit game the next day. Blais said he would be playing tonight. In practice on Tuesday, he skated with the top line of Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz.
"I'm ready," he said. "I'm going to play tonight. It feels good enough for me to come back. A good practice yesterday and I felt pretty good in the morning skate, too. I'm just happy to be back. It's another great opportunity for me. Two great players and I'm excited to be playing with these two tonight.
"In Boston, (the thumb) was pretty sore but today it feels a lot better and just happy to be back and help my team win tonight."
One thing is for sure: Tarsaenko, one day after shoulder surgery, is out.
Robby Fabbri said he's out tonight, though if either Steen or Blais couldn't go, he would be in. If for some reason both couldn't go, the Blues would be in trouble because Fabbri is the only extra forward at the moment.
Carl Gunnarsson is in the lineup on defense, with Robert Bortuzzo sitting out.
Though the safe bet is that both Steen and Blais will be in, with two game-time decisions, Berube could be doing some juggling around 6 p.m.
"Hopefully not, but we'll see," Berube said.
LINES
With an optional skate, the Blues didn't run lines in the morning and, with the uncertainty over who may be in, these are the best guess on the lines for tonight.
BLUES:
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen:
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Gunnarsson-Dunn
Goalie:
Binnington
WILD:
The Wild played last night in Dallas -- blowing a 3-0 lead and losing 6-3 -- so they didn't have a morning skate, thereby depriving us of a chance to chat with Brad Hunt. Changes after last night's debacle seem inevitable but these were last night's lines:
Forwards:
Jason Zucker -- Eric Staal -- Mats Zuccarello
Zach Parise -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Luke Kunin
Marcus Foligno -- Mikko Koivu -- Ryan Hartman
Jordan Greenway -- Victor Rask -- Ryan Donato
Defensemen:
Ryan Suter -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba
Carson Soucy -- Brad Hunt
Goalie:
Devan Dubnyk
Alex Stalock
Scratched: Nick Seeler
Injured: Kevin Fiala (lower body), Greg Pateryn (core)
WILD SIDE
Minnesota's loss to Dallas, a 6-3 defeat in which they led 3-0 late in the second, was the latest bump in a lousy season for the Wild. They have the third-fewest points in the league with 8, and one of the team's below them, New Jersey, has played three fewer games. In terms of points percentage, they're tied for second to last.
"They're the same they've kind of always been with that team," Berube said. "They've had a core group of guys there for some time, Koivu, Suter, Parise, Staal. They're a hard-working team. They do a good job defensively in their own end. Offensively, they do a good job of getting to the net, throwing pucks there. We've just got to focus on our game tonight. They played last night, so we've got to take advantage of the travel they had and stuff like that."
Stuff like that could include the dangers of playing a struggling team.
"Yeah, I guess," Berube said. "It's always something you think about a little bit. We've got to focus on what we need to do tonight, play our game and don't beat ourselves."