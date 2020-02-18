Blues acquire defenseman Scandella from Montreal

The Blues made a move to bolster their blueline on Tuesday, acquiring defenseman Marco Scandella from Montreal in exchange for two draft picks.

The Blues gave up their second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021. Montreal will get that pick if Scandella re-signs with the Blues or the Blues play at least two rounds in the playoffs and Scandella appears in at least half the games. In addition, Montreal will pay half of Scandella's $4 million salary.

In conjunction with the move, the team sent defenseman Niko Mikkola back to San Antonio and placed Jay Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve.

The Blues will be Scandella's third team this season. He started the season in Buffalo, was traded to Montreal on Jan. 2 for a fourth-round pick and now comes to the Blues.

This season, he has four goals and eight assists in 51 games. He figures to help the Blues on their penalty kill.

This is Scandella's 10th season in the NHL, mostly spent with Minnesota. He was traded to Buffalo after the 2016-17 season. He is in the final year of a five-year $20 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.