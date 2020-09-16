Blues add ex-Stars coach Montgomery to coaching staff

Montgomery, 51, was signed by the Blues as a college free agent in 1993 and played one season with St. Louis before bouncing around the NHL with four teams over the next five seasons. He then went into coaching, working his way up from college to juniors back to college, guiding Denver to a national championship, and then with the Stars. He was their coach in 2018-19 when they lost to the Blues in the second round of the playoffs. He had a 60-43-10 record with the Stars.

"My family and I are very grateful to Mr. (Tom) Stillman, Doug (Armstrong) and Craig for this opportunity to be part of the Blues organization," Montgomery said in a statement released by the team. "This is an extremely talented group of players and staff and I am looking forward to assisting in any way to help the Blues regain the Stanley Cup."

While the Blues are adding an assistant coach, it looks like they're about to lose an assistant general manager. Reports say that Bill Armstrong has agreed to, but not signed, an agreement to become general manager of the Arizona Coyotes. Armstrong, no relation to Doug Armstrong, is also the Blues' director of amateur scouting.