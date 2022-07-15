Blues add free agent Martin Frk as depth forward

Martin Frk, who has the hardest shot and fewest vowels in hockey history, signed a $750,000 one-year, two-way deal with the Blues as a free agent on Friday.

At the 2020 AHL All-Star skills competition, Frk had a shot clocked at 109.2 mph. That was the AHL record and topped the NHL record of 108.8 by Zdeno Chara in 2012. "I still cannot believe that I actually beat him," Frk said at the time.

Frk, from the Czech Republic, has played parts of six seasons in the NHL, with Los Angeles, Detroit and Carolina, but only one full season, 2017-18 with the Red Wings, where he had 11 goals and 14 assists in 68 games.

Last season, he was in the Kings organization. He had 40 goals and 33 assists in 58 games with their Ontario, California, farm team. He had two goals in six NHL games.

In his career, he has 20 goals and 21 assists in 124 NHL games.