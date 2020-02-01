Blues almost climb out of 3-0 hole, fall to Winnipeg 5-2

"Get home and regroup," coach Craig Berube said. "We played some good hockey on this road trip and came up short in a couple games. The Vancouver game comes to mind. You get behind in these games and it's tough to come back. Saying that, I really liked our first period tonight. Bad luck on the first goal when it hits the linesman, but things happen. We have to find the back of the net a little earlier tonight; we didn't. But a lot of good opportunities a lot of good things."

Though the result was the same, it was a definite improvement over Friday's loss in Edmonton. The Blues had 40 shots on goal in the game. The website moneypuck.com ran 1,000 simulations of the game and based on chances created, figured the Blues should have won 53.5 percent of the time.

"You got to find a way to get it by the goalie," Berube said, "and there's some things we can do a little bit better. So we're going to work on it and we've just got to be better."

But it came down to a goal with 15 seconds to go in the second period that made the hole deeper and then a gamble again for Berube, who pulled Binnington for a sixth attacker. But that hasn't been a good situation for the Blues. They have pulled their goalie 12 times this season trying to score and they have given up 13 empty-net goals. (This was the second time they've allowed two empty-net goals in the same game.)