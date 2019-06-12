BOSTON -- Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is underway. As spelled out in this wide-ranging blog post from this morning, the Blues will not have Robert Thomas in the lineup, who is back out of the lineup after one game in, and Joel Edmundson will take Robert Bortuzzo's spot on defense. For Boston, the injured Matt Grzelcyk, whose name has been driving me crazy all series, was on the ice for pregame warmups and is in the lineup. Connor Clifton is coming out. David Backes is a scratch again.
The Blues can end 51 years of frustration with the win. The Bruins can continue the Boston area's maddening level of professional sports success.
There is widespread expectation that in some way David Ortiz, the Red Sox hero who survived a murder attempt in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, will make an appearance on the scoreboard at TD Garden. Ortiz has been transferred to Boston to receive medical attention.
The Blues skated the lines that were expected based on the changes in the lineup from Game 6. The defensive pairings figure to be a grab bag.Other than Colton Parayko with Jay Bouwmeester, any of the other four defensemen could find themselves playing alongside Alex Pietrrangelo. Vince Dunn will likely be out there for offensive zone starts.
