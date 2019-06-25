Subscribe for 99¢
The Blues released their 2019-20 schedule, starting on Oct. 2 at home against Washington and finishing April 4 at Colorado.

In between, the Blues will have 17 games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, with 11 Saturday night games and three Sunday afternoon games.

The Blues have two home-and-home series with division rivals, on set with Nashville on Nov. 23 at Enterprise Center and Nov. 25 at Bridgestone Arena and another with Winnipeg on Dec. 27 at Bell MTS Place and Dec. 29 at Enterprise Center.

The Blues play at Washington on March 24, so if the team is going to make a trip to the White House, it likely will be on March 22 or 23.

Also coming up this season is the All-Star Game and skills competition, which will be at Enterprise Center the weekend of Jan. 24-26.

The two teams in the Central Division that the Blues play five times are Dallas and Colorado.

After opening the season with two games at home, the Blues head off on a four-game trip through eastern Canada and ending in New York. 

The Blues make a return trip to Boston early in the season, on Oct. 26, but the Bruins don't come to town until the next to last game of the season, April 2.

2019-20 schedule

SEPTEMBER (preseason)

Sept. 16 at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Washington - 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Winnipeg - 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Columbus - 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Detroit - 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Washington - 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Columbus - 4 p.m.

OCTOBER

Oct. 2 vs. Washington - 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Toronto - 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Ottawa - 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 at Montreal - 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at New York Islanders - Noon

Oct. 17 vs. Vancouver - 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Montreal - 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Colorado - 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. Los Angeles - 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Boston - 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Detroit - 4 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Minnesota - 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1 vs. Columbus - 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Minnesota - 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Vancouver - 9 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Edmonton - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Calgary - 9 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Arizona - 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 at Columbus - 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Anaheim - 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Calgary - 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. Nashville - 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Nashville - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Tampa Bay - 6 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Pittsburgh - 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 at Chicago - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. Toronto - 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Buffalo - 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Vegas - 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. Colorado - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 vs. Edmonton - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at San Jose - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Los Angeles - 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Winnipeg - 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Winnipeg - 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Arizona - 8 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 2 at Colorado - 8 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Vegas - 3 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. San Jose - 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Buffalo - 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Anaheim - 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia - 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Colorado - 2 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Vancouver - 9 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Calgary - 8 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Edmonton - 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Winnipeg - 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs. Carolina - 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Winnipeg - 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Anaheim - 9 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Vegas - 9 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Nashville - 2 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Nashville - 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey - 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. Arizona - 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Minnesota - 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m.

MARCH

March 5 at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.

March 6 at New Jersey - 6 p.m.

March 8 at Chicago - 6 p.m.

March 10 vs. Florida - 7 p.m.

March 13 vs. San Jose - 7 p.m.

March 15 vs. Ottawa - 2 p.m.

March 17 at Philadelphia - 6 p.m.

March 19 at Carolina - 6 p.m.

March 21 at Florida - 6 p.m.

March 24 at Washington - 6 p.m.

March 27 vs. Los Angeles - 7 p.m.

March 29 vs. Minnesota - 5 p.m.

March 31 vs. Detroit - 7 p.m.

APRIL

April 2 vs. Boston - 7 p.m.

Aprill 4 at Colorado - 2 p.m.

