Blues are up, Devils are down, but Berube is concerned

NEWARK, N.J. – The Blues have the second-best record in the NHL, the Devils have the fifth worst. The Blues have won eight in a row overall and 12 straight against the Devils.
Which probably explains why Blues coach Craig Berube is concerned.
Two and a half weeks ago, when the Blues faced the Devils at Enterprise Center, the Blues had 39 shots on goal and scored just three times, finally breaking through on goalie Louis Domingue midway through the second period on their way to a 3-0 win that started their current win streak.
The best news for the Blues: Domingue is gone. He was first placed on waivers and sent to the minors, and then later was traded to Vancouver. Cory Schneider will go tonight.
“We’re going to get a different goalie,” Berube said, “but the Devils are 8-4-4 in their last 16 games. They’ve been playing pretty good hockey, their power play has been very good in the past eight games, so they’ve got good young talent over there and they’re trying to find a way and prove themselves. It’s not going to be an easy game, we know that. We’re going to have to be ready to score.”
The Blues have had two days off since beating the Rangers on Tuesday. Wednesday was totally off. Thursday the team practiced at Prudential Center. Today, the Blues had an optional morning skate. The schedule is about to get very hectic for the Blues: the Devils today, a flight to Chicago to play the Blackhawks on Sunday, then a game the next day at home against Florida, then an offday with a flight to Anaheim to replay the game interrupted by Jay Bouwmeester’s heart episode. Four games in six days, just one of them at home and games on both sides of the country.
Berube stressed the need for his team to be patient against the young Devils.
“They’ve got good speed,” he said. “They get on top of you, they don’t give you any time, so you’ve got to move, you’ve got to make sure you’re doing things quick. A lot of times coming into a game like tonight, you think, we should win and it’s going to be easy, but it’s not. It’s going to be hard. They’re going to put pressure on us everywhere and they’ve got good skill over there they can capitalize on opportunities with their skill, so you’ve got to stay focused and not get frustrated when you play these teams and just stay with it and keep wearing them down and wearing them down. I thought we did a good job of it last time against them, we didn’t get frustrated when it was a 0-0 game for a long time and just stayed with what we were supposed to do. We didn’t give up much against them and that’s got to be our mindset tonight. We’ve got to be patient but not get frustrated and keep wearing them down and take the game over eventually.”
LINE DRIVES
The line of Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly and Jaden Schwartz have a goal in each game since they’ve been put together. But the line of Zach Sanford, Robert Thomas and David Perron hasn’t been as effective.
“I think they’re just not connected,” Berube said. “They’re not working in synch together. They’re a little late. They’re not connected as a threesome out there. You need three guys on a line to make it work nowadays. If you have two guys doing it and one guy’s not, it just doesn’t work. You need everybody on board and connected all over the ice to make it successful. And the last two games, I’ve found they’re not winning enough puck battles and things like that and are not quite connected the way they need to be.”
HOW'S VLADI?
Vladimir Tarasenko continues to put in the ice time as he nears a return, going the full distance with the healthy scratches during the team's optional morning skate.
Berube still isn't sure how close his return is. The Blues have 15 games to play.
"It’s really hard to tell," Berube said. "From a conditioning standpoint, skating, things like that, he can play. But his shoulder’s got to be 100 percent and he’s going to get a test done (soon) and we’ll know a little bit more. But he’s looking good. I can’t really give you a timetable on it but he’s looking good and he’s making a lot of progress."
NO GERMS HERE
Healthiest guy – or maybe most germ-free guy – on the Blues is likely forward Mackenzie MacEachern. The Blues have one more player than they have stalls in the visiting dressing room at Prudential Center, so MacEachern’s “stall” consists of two folding chairs next to each other and his nameplate is attached to a hand sanitizer dispenser on the wall above it.
LINES
The Blues had an optional morning skate after busing over from Manhattan on Friday morning. Berube said Jordan Binnington will start in goal, which likely means that Jake Allen will start in Chicago on Sunday and Binnington will start against Florida at home on Monday.
Carl Gunnarsson was the only defenseman to take part in the optional practice, which would mean he’s likely a scratch, but he came off early, which points to someone’s status being up in the air, probably with the sickness that’s been going around.
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-O’Reilly-Schenn
Sanford-Thomas-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Blais
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
DEVILS
Forwards
Hughes-Hischier-Palmieri
Wood-Zajac-Boqvist
Bratt-Zacha-Gusev
Rooney-McLeod-Anderson
Defensemen
Muller-Subban
Mermis-Severson
Carrick-Jacobs
Goalie
Schneider