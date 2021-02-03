Blues' Armstrong tabbed to head Canadian Olympic team for 2022

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was named Wednesday as general manager of the Canadian men's hockey team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, if NHL players can compete.

As general manager, Armstrong will oversee the selection of the team that will likely be the favorites to win the gold medal.

This will be the first time Armstrong has been the GM of the team, though he has been part of the management group before, in 2010 and 2014, when Canada won the gold. He was also the GM for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and was part of the staff for the world championships in 2007 (gold), 2008 (silver) and 2009 (silver).

Armstrong will also be in charge of selecting the coach for the team.

Armstrong's staff will include associate general manager Ken Holland and assistant general managers Ron Francis, Roberto Luongo and Don Sweeney.