 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues' Armstrong tabbed to head Canadian Olympic team for 2022
0 comments

Blues' Armstrong tabbed to head Canadian Olympic team for 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Head coach Berube

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong addresses the press on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. A press conference was called after Craig Berube signed a three year contract with the team on Tuesday, officially removing his interim title after he led the team to it's first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was named Wednesday as general manager of the Canadian men's hockey team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, if NHL players can compete.

As general manager, Armstrong will oversee the selection of the team that will likely be the favorites to win the gold medal.

This will be the first time Armstrong has been the GM of the team, though he has been part of the management group before, in 2010 and 2014, when Canada won the gold. He was also the GM for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and was part of the staff for the world championships in 2007 (gold), 2008 (silver) and 2009 (silver). 

Armstrong will also be in charge of selecting the coach for the team.

Armstrong's staff will include associate general manager Ken Holland and assistant general managers Ron Francis, Roberto Luongo and Don Sweeney. 

While the NHL players has agreed to let its players take part in the 2022 Games, the details haven't been finalized and the lasting impact of COVID-19 continues to alter the landscape of the sports world. The 2020 Olympics have already been pushed back to 2021 and what those Games will look like is still uncertain. The NHL hopes to be back on a normal schedule for the 2021-22 season, but after altered seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21, nothing is definite yet.

Recent GMs for Canadian Olympic hockey teams have included Steve Yzerman (2010 and 2014), Ken Holland (2006) and Wayne Gretzky (2002). Sean Burke was GM in 2018 when NHL players did not take part.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports