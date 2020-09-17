Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong leaves for GM job with Arizona

Armstrong's departure is not unexpected. When he was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018, Doug Armstrong said:

“I don’t think this is the last promotion he’s going to get in his career. ... He just got this job, he’s 20 minutes into it, but I could see him being a (general) manager in this league one day. He’s got the smarts, he’s got the work ethic, and our goal is to not only grow our players but to grow our staff.”

Tarasenko on the mend after surgery

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko's shoulder surgery went without incident, Doug Armstrong said, and the initial five-month time frame on his recovery is still in place.

"Talking to the trainer actually two days ago," Armstrong said, "he said it went well and he's on the road to recovery. The first month on this process is relatively slow. I haven't seen him since, since he's been back but I know that we'll be bumping in into him here soon and Vladi's a tireless worker when it comes to rehab and everything went well with the surgery.

"They didn't find anything more extensive than when they went into it."

Armstrong said a couple other players had offseason surgeries to clean things up but he wouldn't say who and said everyone besides Tarasenko was expected to be ready for the start of camp, whenever that is.

