Blues assistant GM Bill Armstrong leaves for GM job with Arizona

Bill Armstrong, the Blues assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting, is leaving the team to become the general manager of the Arizona Coyotes.
"It's a great opportunity for Billy," said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong (no relation). "He's worked here before I got here. He became our director of amateur scouting when Jarmo Kekalainen left. He added the assistant general manager duties over the last couple of years and has really had his fingerprints all over the success we've had over the last decade. He's earned the opportunity to manage in this league. I look forward to working with him in a different avenue as manager with manager, but I want to congratulate Bill and thank him and wish him nothing but the best."
One of Bill Armstrong's responsibilities with the Blues was to oversee the draft, which is coming up on Oct. 6 and 7. Scout Tony Feltrin will oversee the draft, helped by Dan Ginnell.
"(Feltrin) has had a long history in the NHL running drafts, either with the Islanders or the New York Rangers," Doug Armstrong said, "and will take both hands on the wheel at this year's draft. Danny Ginnell will be riding shotgun with him to get through this draft and after that we'll sit down and chart out a course moving forward for next season. With the uncertainty of the 20-21 season, not only in the NHL but in youth hockey and scouting, there's no real rush to make a decision there. We're looking forward to having a very successful draft."
Doug Armstrong said that the Blues and the Coyotes have agreed that Bill Armstrong will not take part in the Coyotes draft.
"He won't participate in any fashion in this year's draft for Arizona," Doug Armstrong said. "All the work that he's done is basically information for the St. Louis Blues, so he won't be able to assist in any draft selections for Arizona. We're very comfortable that Arizona was excellent in understanding the importance of the draft and understanding why we couldn't allow Bill to participate. He will have the ability to make trades and do all the other general manager duties, but when they call a name, it's going to be on the list they've prepared before Bill got there."
Bill Armstrong is moving into a tough situation, replacing John Chayka, who had an acrimonious split with the Coyotes in July. Chayka, who had joined the team in 2016 at 26, had interviewed for another job, according to reports. The team did not approve.
"John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes. The Club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin post-season play for the first time since 2012," said the team in a statement. "Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL."
Then on Aug. 26, the Coyotes had to forfeit two of their draft picks, their second-round pick this season (they already had traded their first-round pick) and their first-round pick in 2021 for conducting illegal pre-scouting combine tests of Canadian prospects. In the upcoming NHL draft, the Coyotes don't pick until the fourth round.
Plus, they have an unsigned Taylor Hall, who is about to become an unrestricted free agent.
Armstrong had been a candidate for the Florida Panthers' GM post earlier this summer.
Armstrong had joined the team as an amateur scout in 2004 and became the team's director of amateur scouting in 2010, succeeding Jarmo Kekalainen, who left to be a general manager in Finland and is now GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Armstrong continued in that role and then added the title of assistant general manager in 2018 when Martin Brodeur stepped down to take a job with the New Jersey Devils.
In his time with the Blues, Armstrong oversaw drafts that yielded five members of the team's Stanley Cup championship team: Jake Allen, Joel Edmundson, Robby Fabbri, Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas.
In those years, the Blues' highest draft pick was No. 20 (Thomas) and they were consistently picking in middle to late parts of the first round. Parayko may have been the best find of the bunch, being drafted in the third round and going on to become one of the NHL's top defensemen.
Armstrong's departure is not unexpected. When he was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018, Doug Armstrong said:
“I don’t think this is the last promotion he’s going to get in his career. ... He just got this job, he’s 20 minutes into it, but I could see him being a (general) manager in this league one day. He’s got the smarts, he’s got the work ethic, and our goal is to not only grow our players but to grow our staff.”
Tarasenko on the mend after surgery
Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko's shoulder surgery went without incident, Doug Armstrong said, and the initial five-month time frame on his recovery is still in place.
"Talking to the trainer actually two days ago," Armstrong said, "he said it went well and he's on the road to recovery. The first month on this process is relatively slow. I haven't seen him since, since he's been back but I know that we'll be bumping in into him here soon and Vladi's a tireless worker when it comes to rehab and everything went well with the surgery.
"They didn't find anything more extensive than when they went into it."
Armstrong said a couple other players had offseason surgeries to clean things up but he wouldn't say who and said everyone besides Tarasenko was expected to be ready for the start of camp, whenever that is.
