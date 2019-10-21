Blues coach Craig Berube said he wanted to see his team cut down on penalties after being called for five on Saturday against Montreal.
Through one period on Monday against Colorado, they have four.
So that's not much progress. But the Blues, thanks to a power-play goal by Brayden Schenn, took an early lead before a Colorado goal on a two-man advantage left the teams tied at 1-1 after one period at Enterprise Center.
The four first-period penalties started with a trip by Jaden Schwartz, followed by interference on Alexander Steen, a hook by Jay Bouwmeester and a roughing call on Mackenzie MacEachern, who delivered a forceful hit on Andre Burakovksy after he had been called for holding Ivan Barbashev. MacEachern's hit led to a scrum and roughing minors that cancelled out while the Blues got a late power play.
That brings to nine the number of penalties for the Blues in the past four periods.