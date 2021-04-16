Blues-Avalanche game on Tuesday is postponed

The Colorado Avalanche, with a third player entering the league's COVID-19 protocol on Friday, are shutting down until Wednesday, meaning their two weekend games with the Kings and their game Tuesday with the Blues have been postponed.

The league expects the Avalanche to be able to re-open their facilities on Wednesday, pending the results of other tests.

Rescheduling that game will be a challenge, and will require either rescheduling other games or extending the season even longer. The Blues will now have four days off after playing Arizona on Saturday, and then don't have more than one day off between games the rest of the season. And the Blues already have had two games moved beyond the originally scheduled end of the season. Right now, the Blues season ends on May 12.

The league could, presumably, move the Blues-Kings game scheduled for May 10 to Monday of next week since both teams would be off. That would open up May 10 for the Avs game, though the league still would have to find a place for the two Avs-Kings games.

The Avalanche already had goalie Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Bowen Byram on the COVID list and had a third positive on Friday.