Blues-Avalanche game on Tuesday is postponed

The Colorado Avalanche, with a third player entering the league's COVID-19 protocol on Friday, are shutting down until Wednesday, meaning their two weekend games with the Kings and their game Tuesday with the Blues have been postponed.
The league expects the Avalanche to be able to re-open their facilities on Wednesday, pending the results of other tests.
Rescheduling that game will be a challenge, and will require either rescheduling other games or extending the season even longer. The Blues will now have four days off after playing Arizona on Saturday, and then don't have more than one day off between games the rest of the season. And the Blues already have had two games moved beyond the originally scheduled end of the season. Right now, the Blues season ends on May 12.
The league could, presumably, move the Blues-Kings game scheduled for May 10 to Monday of next week since both teams would be off. That would open up May 10 for the Avs game, though the league still would have to find a place for the two Avs-Kings games.
The Avalanche already had goalie Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Bowen Byram on the COVID list and had a third positive on Friday.
The Blues have had a couple false positive tests this season, but no real ones. Coach Craig Berube suggested that the number of players on the team who were vaccinated was high.
"I think our guys bought into getting vaccinated," he said. "For the team, to be honest, and for themselves, I get it, I think it was an important thing. Ray (Barile), our trainer, did a great job of organizing it and most of the guys bought into it."
Moving pieces
The Blues tuned up Friday for what figures to be a pretty big game for them – “Huge” is how Ivan Barbashev described it – on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz., with the Coyotes. The Blues have a one-point edge on the Coyotes in the race for the last playoff spot so, obviously, there’s a lot at stake.
Blues coach Craig Berube made one adjustment to his forward lines for the game, flopping Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou. Sanford moves to the fourth line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Kyle Clifford, while Kyrou jumps up to the third line with Tyler Bozak and Mike Hoffman.
“A little more offense,” Berube said, “a heavier line down there with Barbashev and Clifford. I thought they did a good job the third period (against Colorado), went out and had some good physical shifts and a heavy forecheck.”
Sanford’s presence will make the fourth line stronger defensively.
“He’s a heads-up player defensively,” Berube said. “He has a good stick and has good awareness out there.”
The top two lines stayed the same, with Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Sammy Blais on one and Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko on the other. Everyone on the Schenn line has been struggling. Berube thinks they’re getting close.
“They had some good looks (vs. Colorado),” he said. “Schenn had some Grade A chances, Schwartzie had a couple, Vladi shot the puck, it wasn’t inside the dots where he needs to be, but he had a real good look on the power play and it hit the knob. I get it, it’s a results business, and we need results from them. I think the work ethic’s there. I think they’re close to breaking out, I really do. I think you keep getting chances like they are they’re going to go in eventually.”
Thomas recovering well
It’s been a week since Robert Thomas suffered an upper-body injury against Minnesota and while he hasn’t been on the ice with his teammates yet, Berube thinks he’s making good progress. He isn’t on the Arizona trip.
“He’s doing well,” Berube said. “I would expect him back sooner than later.”
Lines, pairings
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Bozak-Kyrou