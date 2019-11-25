The Blues came back from two goals down to get even and send their game Monday vs. the Predators to overtime, but after somehow getting their way into a shootout, they couldn't hold on to an early goal and lost to the Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues in regulation, and Perron scored to start the shootout, but Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas couldn't score while Filip Forsberg scored in the third round to send it to sudden death, where Daniel Carr, just called up from the AHL to replace the injured Viktor Arvidsson, beat Jake Allen to end it.
"An entertaining game, a lot of chances both ways," Allen said, "and a wild overtime. I think we showed a lot of guts there. We were down two, we lost to them the last game, found a way to battle back. We didn't get the win but we got a point out of it against a team that's on the up. It was a gutsy effort. It wasn't pretty but we found a way to get a point. Not what we wanted but we'll move on."
It was a good step forward for the Blues, who were totally outplayed on Saturday against these same Predators. This time, they were still outshot, 39-25 this time, but cracked down defensively after falling behind 2-0 12 minutes into the game. Allen made some big saves in the third period to keep the Blues tied after Schenn tied it. Allen is 3-0-2 on the road this season.
"I thought our start was better than the last game," Perron said. "When we got the first goal, it was huge for our team. I think it pushed them off a little bit and we were going to trust the process and not force anything."
"I thought we battled back hard,"coach Craig Berube said. "They're a good team, a tough team to play against, fast. I thought our guys competed, we had a good third period I thought. We were on our heels a little in overtime. It's a good point."
The Blues are 5-0-6 in overtime games this season. Their 11 overtime games are tied for the most in the NHL this season. In seven of those 11 games, it was the Blues' opponent that scored the goal to tie the game, so this was a less common instance of the Blues drawing even. The Blues next play Wednesday at Tampa Bay.
Nashville had five shots on goal in the overtime and spent much of the period in the Blues end. The Blues were a save or a goal away from winning in the shootout. Schenn had a chance to end it but lost the puck twice on his way in.
Schenn got the goal that sent the game to overtime. At the end of some extended zone time for the Blues, Colton Parayko made a nice play to keep the puck in the Predators zone and get it to Robert Thomas. He skated deeper in the zone and passed to Schenn in the slot, who went under Juuse Saros' pad and in. It was the 12th goal of the season for Schenn, the most on the team.
Perron got the Blues within a goal when he put in his own rebound to cut the Predators' lead to 2-1 after two periods on Monday night in Nashville.
The Blues had only five shots on goal in the second period, but they converted one of them in a goal. Perron took an outlet pass from O'Reilly at the red line, skated into the zone, took a shot that Saros saved. The puck came right back to Perron, who shot again and got his 11th goal of the season.
The Blues had another power play that they couldn't score on and Nashville had a power play that it couldn't score on.
The game is getting increasingly chippy. Mackenzie MacEachern and Matt Irwin got in a fight and Nashville's Austin Watson picked up a roughing penalty.
After giving up 43 shots on goal to Nashville on Saturday, the Blues have kept that in check on Monday, limiting them to 23 after two periods. The Blues have just 15.
The first period wasn't quite as lopsided as Saturday -- Nashville didn't go up 2-0 until 11:37 had been played this time, compared to 3:40 last time -- as the shots on goal were even at 10-10. But the Blues had 3:41 of consecutive power play time, including 19 seconds with a two-man advantage, early in the period and didn't score.
Nashville went up 1-0 at 7:59 mark on a shot by Nick Bonino to the far post past Jake Allen on just their second shot of the game. It went to 2-0 when Ryan Johansen put in a rebound that was laying around in front of the goal after Allen made an initial pad save.
The Blues didn't have a lot of great chances in the first period and had just 15 shots on goal in the final 45 minutes of the game. The shot attempts in the game were 68-45 in favor of Nashville.
Troy Brouwer, making his season debut, played 9:01 in the game. He did win one faceoff has one hit.
It took a while for the blood to get flowing in this game. In the aftermath of Saturday's game, where Nashville lost forward Viktor Arvidsson to a crosscheck by Robert Bortuzzo that earned Bortuzzo a four-game suspension, it was expected that Nashville would come out aggressively, but the first period saw both teams be fairly well behaved.