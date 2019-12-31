Blues battle way to a 1-1 tie after one period vs. Coyotes

Looking to close out 2019 on a high note and extend their winning streak to nine games, the Blues fell behind early to Arizona before fighting back to tie the game and then keeping it that way with an almost four-minute penalty kill on New Year's Eve in Glendale, Ariz.

The Blues fell behind 1-0 on a power-play goal by Conor Garland with four seconds to go on a penalty on Jordan Kyrou. In their eight-game win streak, the Blues gave up the first goal only twice.

The Blues got even with 5:07 to play in the first on a goal by Tyler Bozak, his eighth of the season. Robert Thomas fed Alexander Steen, who skated the puck deep into Coyotes zone. Just before the goal line, he backhanded a pass to Bozak, who was low in the slow and drove it home.

Bozak has three goals in the past three games and has gotten five of his eight goals since Dec. 14.

The Blues had to hold on late in the period when Ivan Barbashev was called for holding, expressed his dismay, and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct by referee Brad Meier with 3:58 to go in the period. The Coyotes put a lot of shots on Jake Allen in goal, and at one point Jay Bouwmeester lost his stick and had to borrow Steen's, and the team managed to kill it off. There will be two seconds of power play for Arizona to start the second period.

This is Game 41 of the season for the Blues. Earlier in the day, Boston and Washington lost their games, so with a win, the Blues would have the most points in the league on Jan. 1.