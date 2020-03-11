Blues beat Ducks 4-2 in what could be their last game for a while

Said the NHL Players Association: “We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA. These discussions will continue tomorrow morning, and we will consult with players before commenting further.” ​

The Blues will fly home on Thursday and are supposed to play again on Friday at Enterprise Center, but that game and the games to follow, are now in doubt. Increasingly, events that are being played, like NCAA basketball games, are being played in front of empty arenas. And with the NBA suspending play, the NHL, which shares may buildings with the NBA, seems likely to follow suit.

Anaheim tied the game with 6:32 to go in the second by Jani Hakanpaa that it looked like Jake Allen had stopped but that trickled through under his arm.

Sanford put the Blues back ahead with 2:47 to go on a very long delayed penalty. Anaheim got sticks on the puck twice, but not enough for the refs to blow the play dead and eventually, Sanford scored his 16th goal, backhanding in a rebound about 40 seconds after the penalty had been signaled.