The Blues will begin preseason play on Sept. 16, just three months from now, in the shortest offseason in club history.
The Blues announced their eight-game preseason schedule on Tuesday, which includes three home games at Enterprise Center, four road games and one neutral site game.
The Blues open with three road games, Sept. 16 at Dallas, Sept. 18 at Washington and Sept. 20 at Winnipeg in a rare preseason trip north of the border.
The first home game is Sept. 22 vs. Columbus, followed by one Sept. 24 vs. Dallas. On Sept. 26, they play Detroit in Calumet, Mich., in the Kraft Hockeyville game. The Blues are home the next day to face Washington, and then close the preseason at Columbus on Sept. 29.
The regular-season schedule will be released shortly.
The Blues haven't announced when training camp will start, but it's usually three days or so before the first preseason game, so figure somewhere around Sept. 13. The regular season will then begin the first week of October.
So here's what the schedule looks like (all times Central), without verbs:
Sept. 16 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Columbus, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Detroit at Calumet, Mich., 6 p.m
Sept. 27 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Columbus, 5 p.m.