The Blues took a 2-0 lead into the third period but gave up two goals in the final 5 1/2 minutes of regulation, including one with 26.5 seconds to go, to tie the game and the Islanders scored 1:13 into overtime to beat the Blues 3-2 on Monday afternoon in Uniondale, N.Y.
The Blues got five out of eight points on their four-game trip, but missed a golden chance to pick up a sixth by struggling through the final five minutes of the game.
"I thought we played a heck of a game," coach Craig Berube said. "We had a couple bad breaks and they tied it up, but I liked our game. We did a good job of managing the puck and controlling the play in the offensive zone, doing all the right things. ... You're going to play really well and lose some games. We got a point out of it. It was a real good road trip. When you come away with that many points, you did a good job. Things happen sometimes."
"We were still competing but it wasn't really working for us (after the first goal)," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "It happens quick and that's why you have to play a full 60 and be consistent and work all the way through hard and hopefully it's a lesson learned for all of us to finish teams and close out games. ... We had this win and it's frustrating. We wanted three wins after that loss last game. We're going to pick ourselves up and get back to work."
Brayden Schenn scored a goal in his fifth straight game and Vladimir Tarasenko got his first goal of the season as the Blues closed out a 2-1-1 trip. The games are over on this trip but the road isn't. The Blues now head to Washington for their White House visit on Tuesday.
"It's not a great feeling being up 2-0 with that amount of time left and losing in overtime," Schenn said. "We took our foot off the gas, they hemmed us in for parts of the third period. We were unable to keep the lead."
The Islanders gave themselves life on a goal by Brock Nelson with 5:31 to go, beating Binnington to the near post. The Islanders tied the game with 26.5 seconds to play on a goal by Anders Lee on a rebound out front after the puck had narrowly been kept in on the blue line by Johnny Boychuk after a clearance attempt by Colton Parayko.
And then the Islanders scored 1:13 into overtime, with Mathew Barzal skating the puck behind the net and then passing out front to Devon Toews, who slapped in the game winner. Alex Pietrangelo had blocked a shot with his foot not long before and was moving slowly on the ice at the time of the goal.
It's the second time in six games the Blues have had a two-goal lead only to lose in overtime.
Schenn was trying to feed a puck to Tarasenko in front of the net in the first period, but New York's Anthony Beauvillier stuck his stick out and ended up redirecting the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss.
The goal, at 6:28 of the first period, gave Schenn a goal in five straight games for the first time in his career. It's the first time a Blue has had goals in five straight games since Tarasenko did it in 2015. Justin Faulk and Jaden Schwartz had assists on the goal.
Tarasenko got his goal on a power play in the third period, shooting from the right circle. Vince Dunn had the only assist on the goal, though the play was made possible by Colton Parayko racing over to keep the puck in the Islanders zone moments earlier.
Tarasenko had his streak of 135 games with a shot on goal snapped on Saturday in Montreal. He finished the game with five shots on goal.
"I thought he was way better tonight," Berube said. "He got a nice PP goal but he's inside the dots, shooting the puck. He had five shots on net. He was a lot better tonight. It's good to see."
The Blues got off to a better start in this game and carried it into the second period, which they dominated by outshooting New York 10-4. Through two periods, the Blues were outshooting the Islanders 17-13 and were up 37-28 in shot attempts. The Islanders, however, dominated the third period, outshooting them 18-6 in the period.
The Blues didn't had a power play through two periods, but did have to kill a penalty in the first period after David Perron was called for interference. The Islanders had three shots on goalie Jordan Binnington in the power play.
Berube rearranged his bottom two lines, dropping Zach Sanford from the lineup and moving Alexander Steen from the fourth line to the right wing on the third line (Robby Fabbri moved to the left wing). Mackenzie MacEachern made his season debut on the left wing of the fourth line, with Ivan Barbashev moving to the center and Oskar Sundqvist playing right wing.