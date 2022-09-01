 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues bringing forward Tyler Pitlick into camp on a tryout basis

St. Louis Blues vs. the Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick (17) and Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) celebrate after the team scored their third goal to tie the game during the third period of an NHL hockey game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The Blues lost to the Coyotes 4-3 in a shoot out after going into overtime. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

The Blues are bringing well-traveled NHL forward Tyler Pitlick into training camp later this month on a professional tryout.

Pitlick has played with five teams -- Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona, Calgary and Montreal -- in the past four seasons after being drafted by Edmonton i the secod round in 2010. His best offensive season was 2017-18 with Dallas, where he had 14 goals and 13 assists in 80 games.  In only one other of his eight NHL seasons has he played in more than 60 games.

The Blues have a history of bringing a player or two into camp each season on a PTO in case of injuries or other issues. Last season, James Neal made the team out of camp after coming in on a PTO. He played in 19 games at the start of the season, but once the team got back to full strength after early injuries, he was sent to the AHL and finished the season in Springfield. The team looks to be set at forward going into camp, but injuries or struggles by young players such as Jake Neighbours could create a need.

Pitlick, who will turn 31 on Nov. 1, split last season between Calgary and Montreal, with one goal and four assists in 39 games. He became an unrestricted free agent after the season.

