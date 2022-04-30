Blues call up Joshua from Springfield to bolster forward corps

In need of some depth at the forward position after getting by with just 12 – and on one occasion 11 – over the final weeks of the season, the Blues called up Dakota Joshua from Springfield of the AHL on Saturday.

Brayden Schenn has missed the past four games and Blues coach Craig Berube termed him “possible” for Game 1 with Minnesota on Monday. Had David Perron been unable to play on Friday night against Vegas, the Blues would have had to go with 11 forwards for the second game in a row.

This is Joshua’s eighth callup from Springfield this season, and he showed well in his most recent time with the team, with one goal and two assists in four games before having to be sent down for cap reasons when Tyler Bozak came off long-term injured reserve. Joshua has three goals and five assists in 30 games with the Blues this season and nine goals and 11 assists in 35 games with Springfield.

Joshua will be the only callup for the Blues in the near future. Since Springfield is in the AHL playoffs, the Blues are still bound by the four-callup restriction, and Joshua is the fourth. (If injuries dropped the Blues to 11 healthy forwards, they would be able to make emergency callups that don’t count against the four.) The Blues also will be eligible to activate Mackenzie MacEachern off of LTIR on Tuesday. Once Springfield’s season ends, the Blues can call up as many players as they like.

