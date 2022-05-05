Blues call up Santini to bolster defensive group

With their defenseman position in dire straits, the Blues called up defenseman Steven Santini from Springfield on emergency conditions.

To use emergency conditions, the Blues have to be down to five healthy defensemen, but it doesn't preclude any of the injured three, Nick Leddy, Robert Bortuzzo or Marco Scandella, from playing on Friday night. But if one of them play, Santini can't.

"There's a chance (he'll play)," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We've got to see how guys are. Day to day to rest and see how they feel tomorrow. Then we'll go from there, but we need to make sure. We've got to get a guy in just to be ready."

Scandella was among a handful of Blues on the ice on Thursday at Enterprise Center (along with the injured Scott Perunovich), but Leddy and Bortuzzo weren't.

Santini played 66 games for Springfield this season, with two goals, 16 assists)and 24 penalty minutes. He played in five games, including two postseason games, with the Blues in 2020-21 and posted an assist.

