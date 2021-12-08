Blues call up Walker from Springfield to address forward crunch

The Blues took a step to relieve their roster crunch on Wednesday by calling up forward Nathan Walker from Springfield of the AHL on an emergency exemption.

The Blues have no space under the salary cap, but after playing their game Tuesday with Florida with only 17 players, league rules allowed them to call up a player, provided that player made the league minimum, $750,000, plus $100,000. That limited the choices for the Blues – Mackenzie MacEachern, for instance, makes $900,000, so wasn’t eligible – though Walker has been called up by the Blues several times before over the past three seasons.

Walker has six goals and 11 assists for Springfield in 19 games. In the previous two seasons, he’s appeared in 13 games with two goals and one assist.

The move gives the Blues 11 healthy forwards, so it’s possible the team could be expecting Robert Thomas to be back in action on Thursday against Detroit.

The Blues practice today at 11:30 a.m. at Centene Community Ice Center, where the status of goalie Ville Husso and defenseman Jake Walman, who both left Tuesday’s game with Florida early because of injuries, will be made clear.

