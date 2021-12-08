Blues call up Walker, sign goalie Gillies to address roster crunch

The Blues took a step to relieve their roster crunch on Wednesday by calling up forward Nathan Walker from Springfield of the AHL on an emergency exemption.

With the status of goalie Ville Husso in doubt after he left the game Tuesday with an injury, the Blues signed Jon Gillies, one of their minor-league goalies last season, to a two-way deal. He will back up Charlie Lindgren on Thursday against Detroit and, with the Blues about to play three games in four days, could well start over the weekend.

Jordan Binnington is eligible to come off the COVID list on Sunday, but general manager Doug Armstrong said he would probably not return to action until middle to late next week. The Blues play on Tuesday in Dallas, and then at home against Dallas on Friday.

The Blues have no space under the salary cap, but after playing their game Tuesday with Florida with only 17 players, league rules allowed them to call up a player, provided that player made the league minimum, $750,000, plus $100,000. That limited the choices for the Blues – Mackenzie MacEachern, for instance, makes $900,000, so wasn’t eligible – though Walker has been called up by the Blues several times before over the past three seasons.