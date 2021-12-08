Blues call up Walker, sign goalie Gillies to address roster crunch

The Blues took a step to relieve their roster crunch on Wednesday by calling up forward Nathan Walker from Springfield of the AHL on an emergency exemption.
With the status of goalie Ville Husso in doubt after he left the game Tuesday with an injury, the Blues signed Jon Gillies, one of their minor-league goalies last season, to a two-way deal. He will back up Charlie Lindgren on Thursday against Detroit and, with the Blues about to play three games in four days, could well start over the weekend.
Jordan Binnington is eligible to come off the COVID list on Sunday, but general manager Doug Armstrong said he would probably not return to action until middle to late next week. The Blues play on Tuesday in Dallas, and then at home against Dallas on Friday.
The Blues have no space under the salary cap, but after playing their game Tuesday with Florida with only 17 players, league rules allowed them to call up a player, provided that player made the league minimum, $750,000, plus $100,000. That limited the choices for the Blues – Mackenzie MacEachern, for instance, makes $900,000, so wasn’t eligible – though Walker has been called up by the Blues several times before over the past three seasons.
Armstrong said he had thought the team would be able to call up as many players as needed to fill out the roster after both Husso and Jake Walman were hurt during the game, but said he learned after the game that that was not the case and they would have to play down a player for another game and have no further injuries before they could call up another player.
They may not need to. Tyler Bozak can come off the COVID list on Friday so would be eligible to play Saturday if he was able.
Walker has six goals and 11 assists for Springfield in 19 games. In the previous two seasons, he’s appeared in 13 games with two goals and one assist.
Gillies was one of the Blues goalies in Utica last season and spent some time on the Blues taxi squad during the season but never got in an NHL game. This season, he's played five games, one in the ECHL with Maine and four in the AHL with Providence and Lehigh Valley.
"It's a great opportunity for Charlie and, quite honestly, for Gillies," Armstrong said, "who wants to get back in the NHL. Obviously it's a coach's decision on who plays and if Husso is not ready in that time, he may even get an NHL game."
The Blues had an optional practice on Wednesday with only a few players on the ice, including Lindgren. Robert Thomas wasn't on the ice. Armstrong said both he and David Perron were still day to day but neither would play tomorrow.