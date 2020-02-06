Blues can't finish chances, trail Jets 1-0 after one period

In a first period not that different from when the Blues and Jets met five days ago in Manitoba, the Blues came out strongly and had plenty of chances but couldn't score and trail 1-0 after one period on Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues had 13 shots on goal, and some were in close, but just as happened last week, they haven't been able to get it past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg got its goal 7:55 into the period when rookie Jansen Harkins got the puck in the circle to goalie Jordan Binnington's right, moved ever so slightly to open a lane past defenseman Justin Faulk and put the puck in the top corner for his first NHL goal.

The Blues had some good chances, including 48 seconds of a five-on-three advantage, though, as anyone who has been following the Blues knows, that's the worst possible thing. The Blues had two shots on goal in those 48 seconds and didn't score, extending their regular-season drought in five-on-three situations to their past 20 times, covering 23 minutes and 33 seconds.

Prior to the game, the Blues presented veteran forward Alexander Steen with a silver stick in commemoration of his 1,000th NHL game. He also got a Rolex watch, a crystal plaque from the league and a painting from his teammates.