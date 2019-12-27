Blues can't make early lead stand, even with Winnipeg 1-1 after one

A power-play goal by Tyler Bozak gave the Blues a 3-2 lead over the Jets after two periods in Winnipeg on Friday night.

It marked the third time the Blues had taken a lead, following scores of 1-0 and 2-1.

The Blues are looking to extend their six-game win streak and match their longest run of wins this season.

Alex Pietrangelo's 10th goal of the season, fired in from a tight angle, put the Blues up 5:30 into the period, but the lead didn't last long. Four minutes and seven seconds later, Kyle Connor had the puck down low and managed to go over Jordan Binnington's shoulder from close in.

The Blues got a power play when Mark Scheifele was called for hooking and with 3:52 to go in the second, Bozak scored. From down low, he passed to Jaden Schwartz in the slot. Schwartz's shot was blocked and the puck trickled back to Bozak, who quickly put it in before Connor Hellebuyck could get back. It was the sixth goal of the season for Bozak.

Justin Faulk scored for the Blues 70 seconds into the game, and Winnipeg's Gabriel Bourque scored with 46 seconds to play.