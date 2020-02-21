Blues chase Bishop from game, lead Stars 4-0 after two periods

The Blues made it a little tougher on themselves by putting Dallas on the power play three times in the second (one of which carried over into the third) but the Blues handled them well and killed them off so easily that Dallas fans were booing their team.

The first period goals by Alexander Steen and Perron were both set in motion by booming shots by Parayko, who has seen the number of shot attempts he's taking sky rocket since the All-Star break.

On the first, a shot by Parayko led to a rebound in front. Jordan Kyrou couldn't put the puck in, but Steen eventually did for his seventh goal of the season. It came 5:48 into the game.

Another shot by Parayko did it again, with Perron putting it in this time, with 2:42 to go in the first. It was his team-high 24th goal of the season and his first since Jan. 31. Perron looked to have a goal on Thursday against Arizona, but it was wiped out on appeal because he was offside on the play.

The Blues held the Stars to just six shots on goal and just nine shot attempts in the first and seven shots on goal in the second. That's the eighth straight period and the 12th in the last 13 where the Blues have held their opponent to single digits in shots on goal. After back-to-back shutouts by Jordan Binnington, Jake Allen is in goal tonight and has blanked Dallas through two.