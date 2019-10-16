See what Post-Dispatch hockey writer Tom Timmermann has to say about Blues issues in his live chat.
Blues chat with hockey writer Tom Timmermann starts at 1 p.m. — submit questions now
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Blues Update e-newsletter
The latest news, talk and features about the St. Louis Blues.
Most Popular
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Hochman: Cardinals' epic offensive failure (48 K's in four games!) makes for embarrassing exit
-
Hummel: This might have been Cardinals' worst showing ever in a postseason series
-
Cardinals go down swinging — and mostly missing — as Nationals complete runaway sweep
-
BenFred: Where was Goldschmidt's thump when Cardinals needed it most?