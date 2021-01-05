Blues coaches break out the masks at practice

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Not much was different about Day 2 of Blues' training camp than Day 1, but one thing was noticeable: On the second day, the Blues coaches all wore masks on the ice.

It's just one more change in playing hockey in a time of COVID.

The league's protocols for this season require the use of masks "at all times (including on the bench) except when engaging in physical exertion on the ice." Coaches have various levels of activity during on-ice drills, sometimes standing still and watching and directing, other times being active participants in drills and skating with players. On Monday, none of the coaches wore masks, but on Tuesday, everyone had one.

"We're going to keep doing it and we're going to keep wearing them on the benches too," coach Craig Berube said. "It's fine. It is what it is. You can complain about anything if you want but its not going to do you any good, so you've just got to deal with that stuff."