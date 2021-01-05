Blues coaches break out the masks at practice

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Not much was different about Day 2 of Blues' training camp than Day 1, but one thing was noticeable: On the second day, the Blues coaches all wore masks on the ice.
It's just one more change in playing hockey in a time of COVID.
The league's protocols for this season require the use of masks "at all times (including on the bench) except when engaging in physical exertion on the ice." Coaches have various levels of activity during on-ice drills, sometimes standing still and watching and directing, other times being active participants in drills and skating with players. On Monday, none of the coaches wore masks, but on Tuesday, everyone had one.
"We're going to keep doing it and we're going to keep wearing them on the benches too," coach Craig Berube said. "It's fine. It is what it is. You can complain about anything if you want but its not going to do you any good, so you've just got to deal with that stuff."
"A couple of times when they say their guidance or direction, you don't hear them as well, but I think we'll get used to that part," winger David Perron said. "If it can keep Chief from yelling a little bit too much, then that's great. But we do like the big buy barking sometimes so I think they're going to bring the energy as it goes and they'll get used to it just like we will. At this time, we've all got to do that and not worry about it too much."
"I'll make sure he hears me," Berube said.
Assistant coach Mike Van Ryn, who missed the first day of camp and who GM Doug Armstrong said would probably miss a few days, was back on the ice on Tuesday.
WHYS AND WHEREFORES
The two biggest decisions Berube has made so far in camp have been to put forward Mike Hoffman on a line with Robert Thomas and Jaden Schwartz, which meant putting Brayden Schenn with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, and putting Jordan Kyrou on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Zach Sanford, dropping Sammy Blais out of the top 12 forward picture.
"I thought about putting Thomas in the middle between Schwartz and Hoffman," Berube said. "For me, you've got a shooter on there, you've got one of our hardest working players (Schwartz) who makes every line better. Any line he goes on becomes a better line, just for his energy and everything. We want to see if Thommer is ready to jump into that No. 2 hole and do a good job there. Schenn has played wing with different people and played wing with O'Reilly before. That was pretty simple to put him over there.
"It's tough situations with Blais and Kyrou. It's like I told Sammy, Listen, it doesn't mean you're not a Blue and you're not going to play for us. It's what I go with, my gut, and we'll see how it goes right now. That doesn't mean Sammy's not going to start the season in the lineup. I don't know that. He understands that. We'll see how it goes."
PERSONNEL FILE
Other than the return of Van Ryn, it was status quo on Tuesday, with the lines and defensive pairings the same. One line in each group was switched to the other, with Jake Neighbours, Tyler Kaspick and Tyler Tucker flopping spots with the trio of Nolan Stevens, Hugh McGing and Sam Anas.
Tucker is a defenseman but has been skating as a forward in camp. He had 17 goals in 55 games last season in the OHL, so goalscoring is not something that is strange to him.
Berube said it was because of the number of bodies the team has in camp and it was needed to even things up, though he's definitely not out of place there. "He's gone up there and played that position," he said. "He's a pretty versatile player. He was fine with it. He knows the position, knows how to play it."
JUNIOR SQUABBLE
The United States and Canada will square off at 8:30 p.m. in the finals of the World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.
"We haven't gotten to any wagers yet," Thomas said. "We had a little bit with a couple of the Russians yesterday. [Canada beat Russia 5-0 in the semifinals.] Canada looks awesome. I'll be rooting for them."
While there hadn't been any action within the team, Thomas was called out by his former housemate Matthew Tkachuk on Instagram. "Dream match up tomorrow! Any side action? Brady and I are in!"
"You gotta like the Canadians," said defenseman Colton Parayko, who hails from the Edmonton area. "That's where my money's at. You have to put it on the Maple Leaf team."